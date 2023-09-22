3 reasons why Washington Sundar should start over Ravichandran Ashwin in 1st ODI

Team India will lock horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series that serves as their final preparation before the World Cup, starting on October 5. The two teams will square off against each other in a second ODI series this year, with the first game set to be played at Mohali on Friday.

While the Men in Blue announced their provisional 15-member squad during the Asia Cup, an unforeseen quadriceps injury to Axar Patel has opened the door for an eleventh-hour selection for two Tamil Nadu spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar.

Despite being bowling all-rounders of a similar ilk, the duo brings in different sets of skills, experience, and form in ODIs behind them. Considering India are likely to field three quicks and Ravindra Jajeda as four of their five bowlers, it could be a toss-up between Ashwin and Sundar for a lone spot in the opening ODI against Australia.

With that in mind, let us find out why Team India should start Washington Sundar over Ravichandran Ashwin in the first ODI.

#1 Washington Sundar has better overall numbers with bat and ball in ODIs

Sundar boasts more impressive ODI numbers than his senior counterpart.

If the selection to the playing XI is strictly based on overall ODI numbers, then Washington Sundar should walk into the side over Ravichandran Ashwin.

While Ashwin is more experienced, the younger off-spinner boasts better numbers across the board with bat and ball in ODIs.

Sundar has picked up 16 wickets in 17 games at an excellent average of 27.18, while Ashwin's wickets are scalped at an average of 33.49. Both have similar economy rates of around five runs per over.

However, considering the duo will likely be batting at No. 8, their efforts with the willow are likely to count in making the final decision. Here, the 23-year-old has a decisive edge over the senior statesman, with an impressive batting average of 29.12 and a strike rate of almost 86. Ashwin, on the other hand, averages 16.44 and strikes at a rate of 87.

Thus, Washington Sundar should get the nod ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin if the decision between the duo comes down to their ODI numbers.

#2 Sundar has more recent game time and form in ODIs under his belt

Sundar played as recently as the New Zealand series earlier this year.

Washington Sundar played in ODIs for India as recently as January this year against New Zealand. The 23-year-old picked up figures of 2/7 in the second ODI of the series and was also India's most impressive bowler in Bangladesh last year.

Sundar picked up six wickets in three games at an average of 18.66 despite India's 1-2 series defeat.

However, his counterpart Ravichandran Ashwin last played an ODI for India against South Africa in January 2022. He played the first two ODIs of the three-match series and picked up 1/53 in the first game, followed by a dismal 0/68 in the next outing as India suffered defeats in both encounters.

Before that, the Tamil Nadu star played in mid-2017 and did not feature in the Indian ODI side from 2018 to 2021.

Sundar has played 16 ODI games since Ashwin last played an ODI for India and was the replacement for the senior off-spinner in the limited-overs side. Even recently, once Team India was aware of Axar Patel being ruled out of the Asia Cup final, Sundar was called up to be his replacement ahead of Ashwin.

Thus, based on recent form in the format and hierarchically, it is only fair that the younger spinner gets the first crack ahead of the senior pro in the first ODI against Australia.

#3 A left-handed option that can be used as a floater

Washington Sundar adds more variety to the Indian batting lineup.

Although primarily picked for their bowling, Washington Sundar provides Team India with a left-handed option in a lineup dominated by right-handers.

Apart from boasting better batting numbers than Ashwin, the ability to bat anywhere in the order while being a left-hander gives the youngster a definitive edge.

With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya being sure-shot starters in the playing XI for the World Cup, the Men in Blue will likely only have Ishan Kishan and Ravindra Jadeja as left-handers in their lineup.

The 23-year-old has also opened numerous times in domestic cricket and batted from No.4 to 9 for India across formats. Being adept at playing pace or spin with the ability to build and finish innings as a left-hander makes Sundar an enticing proposition with the bat.