Andre Russell has been named to the West Indies T20I team for the first time since the 2021 T20 World Cup, as part of a 15-man squad for next week's five-match series against England in the Caribbean.

Apart from Russell, Sherfane Rutherford has also been included in the squad for the first time since 2020. Gudakesh Motie, who impressed with his left-arm spin in the second ODI against England in Antigua, along with Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder, also got called up for the T20 series.

Matthew Forde, the uncapped 21-year-old all-rounder who impressed everyone with his performance in the last ODI against England on December 10, has also been named to the team.

Though Andre Russell's inclusion might seem like a welcome move, according to West Indies selector Desmond Haynes, who stated that they wanted to select a side that gave them the best chance to succeed in the tournament, it might not be the reality for some reasons.

In this article, we will list down some of those reasons why Russell's inclusion is not the right move.

#3 Injury and Russell are synonyms

If anything has been constant in Andre Russell's career, it has to be his persistent injuries. A player of high ceiling potential who is nothing short of a superstar in T20 format has been in and out of many leagues and tournaments because of his injuries.

And with him out of action from international cricket, though Russell played some cricket here and there, with his aging body, the WI board, and Russell himself seem to be more optimistic than realistic.

#2 Sets the wrong precedent

Picking up a player just before a World Cup who last represented his team on an international level in the 2021 tournament, where he had a horrendous performance, might send the wrong message among the youngsters.

One may argue that WI are looking to have a short-term goal considering the upcoming T20 World Cup in their own backyard. But Russell's recent performance, where he managed to muster 227 runs in 14 matches in the 2023 IPL at a SR of 138.96, doesn't support his case either.

#1 Might disturb the already-set structure

If we look at the structure of the West Indies, there's no doubt that the presence of Andre Russell would only bolster the side with his all-round value. But it also means that WI, under Rovman Powell, will have to restructure their team, which they seem to have been preparing for for almost 2 years.

