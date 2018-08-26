Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why batsmen are scoring heavily in limited-overs games of the modern era

Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.64K   //    26 Aug 2018, 14:54 IST

En
Two months ago, England scored a mammoth 481 runs in an ODI game against Australia

Ever since the inception of T20 format, batsmen have held the upper hand over the bowlers. They have added plenty of shots in their arsenal to score a large number of runs without consuming too many deliveries. 

Over the years, bowlers have slowly started to develop their bowling skills to clinch more wickets without conceding too many runs. Bowlers have started to mix their stock delivery with variations like Knuckleball, Carrom ball, and slow bouncer.

Since the inception of ODI, it took almost three decades to witness an individual score of 200 in an ODI game. Nevertheless, we have seen four 200+ knocks in the last three years alone. Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan is the latest player to join this elite list.

There are plenty of new rules like two new-balls for an innings in ODIs, free hit, are favouring the batsmen in this modern era. Apart from these rules, let us look at the other three possible reasons for batsmen scoring heavily in the current era. 

#3 Bat Size


Before the Ashes 2017-18 get underway, David Warner’s T20 bat had a depth of 85mm
Before the Ashes 2017-18 get underway, David Warner’s T20 bat had a depth of 85mm

In the past three years or so, bat size often takes center stage whenever a player posts a big score. After so many discussions, International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced a new rule on the bat dimension, which came into active on September 28, 2017. The thickness of the edges cannot be more than 40mm, and the overall depth can be 67 mm at the most. Umpires can use a new bat gauge to check a bat’s legality.

Despite this new rule, we can still see the ball crossing the fence without meeting the sweet spot of the bat. Mistimed shots are clearing the fence very easily. It is hard for a bowler to watch a top edge from a well-directed bouncer flying over the keeper’s head for a maximum. 

It is high time for the ICC to discuss this topic once again. ICC should try to reduce the thickness of the bats to ensure a proper balance between bat and ball.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs Australia, 2018 Australia Cricket England Cricket David Warner Fakhar Zaman
Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
Sachinist for life
England vs Australia, Only T20I: 3 reasons why England...
RELATED STORY
25 years of magic: Shane Warne and the ball of the century
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia: 5 players to look forward to in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia, 2018: 3 things Australia must do to...
RELATED STORY
3 lessons for England after their loss to Scotland ahead...
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia, 2018: 3 shortcomings in the English...
RELATED STORY
5 innings that took their teams to massive ODI totals
RELATED STORY
3 Masterstrokes from England in their win against Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs England ODI Series: Interesting Stats
RELATED STORY
England v Australia 2nd ODI: 5 Battles to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us