3 Reasons why India can beat Australia in the Test Series

Nikhil Potnis
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
207   //    28 Nov 2018, 13:18 IST

India has failed to get past this obstacle time and time again but this time they pose a genuine threat
India has failed to get past this obstacle time and time again but this time they pose a genuine threat

India will start their 4-match Test series at Adelaide on the 6th of December and as it used to be earlier when India used to play in Australia, all odds are not against India. India will come into these Test matches with more confidence than the last time in 2014.

There have been improved Test performances from India in both South Africa and England. Although they ended up losing both the series by a considerable margin, the mentality and the approach with which they played should come as a sign of good things to come.

The never-die attitude coupled with an improved showing with the ball meant that India did not leave England nor South Africa empty-handed even if they ended up losing both series. This time India has a very good chance of doing the so-called "impossible task" of beating Australia in Australia.

So here are three reasons why India can beat Australia in Australia.

3. India's recent run of overseas performances

India's recent performances should be a harbinger of things to come
India's recent performances should be a harbinger of things to come

Although India didn't win the Test series in either South Africa or England, the way they performed has given them a lot of confidence. Virat Kohli led from the front and showed just why he is the No.1 ranked Test batsman with a fantastic series. Although the rest of batting line-up didn't perform as consistently as they would have liked, they still showed plenty of signs of coming good.

With Pant adding explosiveness in the lower-middle order, India has a settled batting order barring the opening combination, unlike their counterparts. Having already played the 3-match T20 series, India already have had a feel of the conditions, add to that a 4-day practice match and India will have a much better grasp of the conditions than they have on previous trips.

Nikhil Potnis
CONTRIBUTOR
