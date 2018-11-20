3 reasons why India will win Test series against Australia

BORDER-GAVASKAR TROPHY!

The much awaited India vs Australia series is about to kick off. The tour starts with the first of 3 T20Is on Nov. 21, 2018. This time around the four-Test series is sandwiched between the T20I and ODI series. Importantly, there is a practice match scheduled before the start of the Test series.

As is usually the case, India carries with it the burden of expectations of a billion people. This time around the talk is that this Indian side is well balanced and prepared to take on the Aussies in their backyard.

But the track record of this team in overseas conditions does not offer any special reason to be optimistic. It must be pointed out, though, that like in the previous two high profile overseas tours of South Africa and England, captain Kohli and coach Shastri are once again brimming with confidence and expressing their expectations of a historic maiden Test series win in Australia.

It's to India's advantage that Australia seems to be in a bit of a funk for the better part of this year. They have lost a triangular series involving Pakistan and Zimbabwe, followed by a limited-overs series defeat to Pakistan in the UAE and finally a defeat to South Africa in the recently concluded limited-overs series in Australia.

So, India's got Australia where it wants it - right at the bottom of the confidence meter. Let's look at the three important reasons why India seems well positioned to actually win this series and make history.

#3 Smith and Warner missing

Warner & Smith

As much as Australia and India downplay the loss of Steve Smith and David Warner, it must be said that their absence is the big elephant in the room. Smith and Warner have an incredible batting record in Australia.

They have been largely responsible for Australia's previous wins, particularly at home. Even if one argues that others will make-up for their absence, which is inconceivable, the psychological impact of their absence is what will adversely affect the Australians.

This weakened state of the Aussie psyche is what Kohli and his men will seek to exploit. And there is a good chance their efforts will pay off.

