3 Reasons why MS Dhoni makes a comeback to the T20 fold

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 912 // 24 Dec 2018, 20:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MS Dhoni returned to the T20 squad to face New Zealand

The Indian team for the ODI series in Australia was announced on Monday. Additionally, the team for the T20 and ODI series in New Zealand was named by the selectors.

Though the ODI teams didn’t contain many surprises, the T20 contained the name of MS Dhoni. The former Indian skipper had been omitted from the T20s Down Under and many believed that it would be the last we would see him in T20 colours.

However, just a couple of months on, MS made a return to the team in the shortest format and now looks primed to add to his 93 T20I appearances against the Black Caps.

Through the course of this article, we would look at three reasons why the Indian think-tank have gone back to Dhoni and included him mere months after dropping him.

Here is a look at them:

#3 His invaluable experience

Dhoni is still as good a keeper as any

The Ranchi-born wicket-keeper recently completed 14 years in international cricket having made his debut way back in 2004. After a topsy-turvy start to his career, he established himself as a vital cog in the Indian set-up and never looked back since.

Thus, his omission from the T20 squad for the first time ever caught everyone off-guard. With his bat not inspiring often enough, it seemed a decision well warranted. Though Karthik did his credentials no harm in Australia, he could never provide the experience and valuable input from behind the stumps that Dhoni can.

MS has been a part of many a battle and his ability to come out on top on most occasions has made him wise. Hence, it comes as no surprise that he is the first person Virat Kohli turns to in times of strife.

Advertisement

Though Dhoni might not be the captain anymore, having the wicket-keeper by his side makes Kohli feel more secure and provides him with different ideas.

The Indian think-tank would’ve thought long and hard before giving Dhoni another chance in the shortest format and the experience he provides seems to have played a vital role in his recall.

If he can actually show glimpses of his old self in the T20s in New Zealand is another matter altogether. Yet, his return certainly hinges on the experience he provides.

After all, experience is something that can’t be bought on the market.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement