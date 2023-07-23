3 reasons why Yuzvendra Chahal could be India's most important player ahead of 2023 World Cup

Indian spin wizard Yuzvendra Chahal has been an integral member of the team's white-ball set-up ever since making his debut back in 2016. His form of late has been a matter of concern but he continues to be India's best bet when it comes to spinning options.

The spinner celebrates his 33rd birthday on July 23 (Sunday) and wishes poured in from the cricketing circles, wishing the leggie on his auspicious day.

On the field, Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the most competitive guys going around but is a different character when off the field. He loves enjoying his time off the field and is an active member on several social media platforms.

Chahal has displayed a new side after getting dropped from the national side for the 2021 T20 World Cup. In a recent interview, he revealed that was hugely disappointed after getting dropped from the squad.

Given his experience and ability to bowl in crunch situations of the game, Chahal will be a go-to bowler for Rohit Sharma in the upcoming ODI World Cup. The tournament is slated to be played in India between October and November.

He lends an ideal balance to the side, especially with his tendency to attack and lure batters into false shots. Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to lead the spin attack in the quadrennial event and would be hoping to make a massive impact.

The series against West Indies and the Asia Cup will provide a golden opportunity for Chahal to cement his place in the side. He could prove why he could be one of the most important members of the Indian World Cup squad.

Let us have a look at three reasons why Yuzvendra Chahal could be India's most important player coming into the 2023 World Cup:

# 1 Ability to bowl match-winning spells

Yuzvendra Chahal has always been a wicket-taking option for whichever teams he has played for. Plying his trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the majority of his IPL career, Chahal never failed to impress. He kept taking wickets consistently in demanding conditions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Despite the short boundaries, Chahal was never afraid to toss the ball and lure batters into false shots. He never backs away from his plans and sticks to his basics despite going for runs which makes him a potent wicket-taking option.

He has also been a consistent wicket-taker for India in both white-ball formats. On spin-friendly wickets, Chahal has the ability to run through any batting line-up.

Given the conditions in India could well favor the spinners, Chahal could be the most important member of the Indian team for the showpiece event.

# 2 Sticking to his strengths and not trying anything fancy

Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the most accurate white ball spinners going around. Unlike most mystery spinners of the modern generation, he only has four variations up his sleeve. He mixes them up brilliantly in different junctures of the game.

He doesn't try to do anything fancy. This is different from the modern-day spinners, who love bowling the carrom ball, the front-of-the-hand delivery, and other variations. Yuzvendra Chahal believes in his strengths and tends to stick to those four options.

His stock delivery is the traditional leg break while he keeps bowling the googly from time to time.

He also has two different types of googlies to go with a top-quality flipper. Luring the batters by bowling slow is the go-to option for Chahal in crunch situations.

# 3 Developing as a death overs bowler

It is unclear whether Yuzvendra Chahal will be a death overs option for Rohit Sharma and the Indian team management. But he has done it quite successfully for the Rajasthan Royals in the last two years of the IPL.

Before coming to Rajasthan, Chahal used to finish his quota well within the 16th over while playing for RCB.

However, he was given a different role at RR, impressing in that as well. He was their leading wicket-taker in 2022 and bowled well in the final phase of the innings

With Indian death bowling options not looking great coming into the World Cup, Yuzvendra Chahal bowling in the death could be an option. They can also test it out at least for the upcoming ODIs in West Indies and the Asia Cup.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, India has lacked a quality death-over bowler and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's below-par returns have made matters worse.

While bowling a spinner in the death can backfire on occasions, it can also help you break partnerships in crucial junctures of the game.