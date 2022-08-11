3 reasons why the Zimbabwe tour is good and 2 reasons why it's bad for India

India will lock horns with Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series, which gets underway on August 18 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Several first-choice cricketers have been rested for the series, given India's cramped schedule in the coming months. Senior batter Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

The series will mark the return of Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar after a long injury haul. Kuldeep Yadav, who has had limited opportunities in the recently concluded series against the West Indies, will look to get into the groove.

With still a week left for the series to get rolling, let's take a look at three positives of the rubber.

#1 The likes of Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar will get to prove their fitness

With a few senior players rested, the series against Zimbabwe will serve as a platform for the likes of Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar to get some game time under their belt.

Sundar and Chahar have been out of action for quite some time due to injuries. While Sundar returned to competitive cricket last month, Chahar is yet to play a game since he was ruled out of IPL 2022.

Both will hope to make a mark against Zimbabwe and make a case for themselves ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year.

#2 Will help Avesh Khan and Co. to strike form ahead of Asia Cup 2022

The three ODIs against Zimbabwe will help out-of-form Indian cricketers hit their strides ahead of the all-important Asia Cup 2022.

Young fast bowler Avesh Khan struck gold in the fourth T20I against the West Indies, but other than that, he has had a difficult time.

The Madhya Pradesh-born seamer will look to get his rhythm back against Zimbabwe.

#3 Gives fringe players another opportunity to stake their claim in the Indian team

With first-choice cricketers rested, the series will provide an opportunity for fringe cricketers to make a case for themselves.

The likes of Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shubman Gill, who would otherwise warm benches in white-ball international cricket, will get a platform to showcase their potential.

On the other hand, there are a couple of negative sides to the series against Zimbabwe.

#1 Cramped schedule in the next few months

The Men in Blue have been on the road since the start of 2022. They have played several series', while most also participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They also have a few series lined up, with the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup 2022 also on the horizon.

With a cramped schedule ahead, a few days break ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 would have done a world of good to the players. They would have been fresh and raring to go in the six-nation continental event.

#2 ODI series ahead of T20 World Cup don't make sense

The teams are currently gearing up for the T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia in October-November. All participating teams are trying to finalize their squad for the marquee event.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, playing an ODI series against a weaker opposition doesn't make sense at all. The Rahul Dravid-coached side are currently fine-tuning their squad for the mega T20 event, and a player performing well in the ODIs won't help their cause much.

