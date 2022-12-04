3 recent instances when Team India lost a game from a winning position

Team India have been very active in the international arena over the last two years. The Men in Blue have played a bilateral series against almost every Test-playing nation. Some teams have even played more than two series against India in the last two years.

While the Asian heavyweights have a fantastic record in bilateral cricket, they have also struggled in the crunch moments of a few matches. There have been multiple instances of Team India losing games from winning positions, snatching a defeat from the jaws of victory.

Here's a list of three such matches from 2022, where India gained the upper hand but squandered the game in the final phase.

#1 Bangladesh beat Team India by 1 wicket | December 2022

India played an ODI against Bangladesh on December 4 in Dhaka. The Men in Blue have a dominant record in 50-over matches against their neighbors, but suffered a shocking one-wicket loss.

Bangladesh bowled India out for 186 runs on a difficult pitch, with all the batters bar KL Rahul (73 off 70) struggling. In reply, Bangladesh lost nine wickets for 136 runs as Mohammed Siraj (3/32) put them to the sword.

India needed one wicket to win with 51 runs still left for the hosts to chase. However, they failed to take that wicket and lost the game.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38 not out) and Mustafizur Rahman (11 not out) were the heroes for Bangladesh. Their unbeaten 51-run partnership for the final wicket helped the home side win.

The Indian bowlers failed to execute their plans to perfection in the death overs. A dropped catch by Rahul and some sloppy fielding from Washington Sundar also contributed to Rohit Sharma and Co.'s loss.

#2 South Africa beat Team India by 4 runs | January 2022

India visited South Africa for a three-match ODI series earlier this year and lost all three games. The scoreline could have been 2-1 had India kept their nerves in the final overs of the third ODI.

Chasing 288 for a win, India slumped to 223/7 but an incredible 54-run knock from Deepak Chahar lifted them up to 278/7 at the end of the 47th over. India needed 10 runs in three overs to win, but Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal fell in quick succession as India were bowled out for 283.

It was a demoralizing loss for the team in the final stages given their incredible fightback to get to the brink of victory from a difficult position.

#3 Sri Lanka beat Team India by 6 wickets, Asia Cup | September 2022

Team India were the favorites to win the Asia Cup 2022. However, the Men in Blue crashed out of the tournament in the Super 4s round after suffering defeats against eventual finalists Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Both matches had a similar finish as India failed to defend a target despite posting a decent score on the board. In the match against Sri Lanka, India had to defend 33 runs off the last three overs. Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar then disappointingly conceded 26 combined runs in the next two overs.

With the equation down to seven runs from six balls, Arshdeep Singh tried his best, but Sri Lanka eventually recorded a six-wicket win.

