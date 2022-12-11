3 records broken by Team India during mammoth 227-run win against Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI 

Courtesy of Ishan Kishan's marvelous 210-run knock, Team India managed to trounce Bangladesh in the third and final ODI of their bilateral series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday (December 10).

With their comprehensive win, India avoided a whitewash against the hosts, who clinched the three-match series after winning the first two ODIs in Dhaka.

After being put in to bat first in the third ODI, India posted a mammoth 409/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Opener Kishan, who slotted in as a replacement for the injured Rohit Sharma, made the most of his opportunity and clobbered 24 fours and 10 maximums during his 131-ball 210.

The left-hander stitched a 290-run partnership with Virat Kohli, who himself scored an amazing century. Kohli smashed 11 boundaries and a couple of sixes during his knock of 113 off 91 balls.

In reply, the Bangladesh innings never got going, as they were bundled out for a mere 182 in 34 overs. Shakib Al Hasan came out as their top individual run-getter, scoring 43 off 50 balls. For India, it was an all-round performance by the bowlers with each of the six used picking up at least one wicket.

En route to their special 227-run win on Saturday, Team India broke several records. Let's take a look at three of those that were shattered during their historic win in the third ODI.

#1 Biggest ODI win against a full-member nation

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#IndiaCricket #IndvsBan #Biggestwin Indian Cricket Team registered their third biggest win (by runs) in ODIs and biggest against a test playing nation Indian Cricket Team registered their third biggest win (by runs) in ODIs and biggest against a test playing nation 🔥#IndiaCricket #IndvsBan #Biggestwin https://t.co/Ba5D6pQh8G

A huge gulf between the performances of the two Asian teams meant that India defeated Bangladesh by a hefty margin.

India's remarkable efforts saw them clinch the game with 227 runs in hand. It was their biggest-ever victory against a full-member nation in ODIs (in terms of runs remaining).

Overall, it was team India's third-best win, behind their 257-run and 256-run wins against Bermuda and Hong Kong, respectively.

#2 Team India have the biggest List-A team total in Bangladesh

Due to the plethora of runs mustered by Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli, Team India posted a total of 409/8 in their allotted 50 overs in Chattogram.

Interestingly, this was the very first instance of a team breaching the 400-run barrier in a List-A game in Bangladesh. Hence, the Men in Blue now hold the record for scoring the best team total in Bangladesh in a List-A game.

Previously, Bangladesh's domestic side Abahani Limited scored 393 for 4 in a Dhaka Premier League game against Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club back in 2018.

#3 Most runs by India in first 40 overs of an ODI innings

Despite losing Shikhar Dhawan early in the innings, Kishan and Virat kept motoring along. Once both the batters got into their grooves, they hammered the opposition bowlers to all parts of the ground.

As a result, they kept ticking away at a brisk rate. Due to their great batting display, India's total after 40 overs read 339/3. Tellingly, this was Team India's highest-ever total after the first 40 overs of an ODI innings.

Their previous best came during a one-day international against Sri Lanka in Rajkot in 2009 when the hosts were 335/4 after 40 overs of their innings.

Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all updates on IND vs BAN.

Poll : 0 votes