3 records that were broken in the third ODI between West Indies and India

In an emphatic fashion, India recorded a handsome win against the West Indies in the third ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday, August 1. With the win, Team India clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1.

After being put to bat first, India posted a brilliant first-innings total of 351/5. Shubman Gill top-scored for India with his 85, while Hardik Pandya provided the finishing touches with his quick-fire fifty.

In reply, the Caribbean batters crumbled against some top-quality bowling from India. Mukesh Kumar's three-fer helped India to reduce them to 88/8. Despite Alzarri Joseph (26) and Gudakesh Motie (39*) showing some resistance, India bundled out the West Indies for 151. The lop-sided third ODI also saw some records get broken.

Here are three of those records that were broken in the recently concluded third ODI between the West Indies and India.

#3 Ishan Kishan completes a unique feat for India

Ishan Kishan hit 77 runs in the third ODI [Getty Images]

With Rohit Sharma not opening in the first match and not playing in the next two games, Ishan Kishan was handed a golden opportunity to open the innings for India in all three games.

The talented left-hander grabbed the opportunity with both hands and ended as the series' highest run-getter with 184 runs. Interestingly, the wicket-keeper batter notched up half-centuries in each of the three games.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



He has been very consistent on this tour



He has been very consistent on this tour

After Kishan scored 77 runs in Trinidad, he became only the sixth Indian batter ever to hit fifties in each match of a bilateral series (minimum of three matches).

#2 Highest opening partnership for India in the West Indies in ODIs

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill for India [Getty Images]

Shubman Gill and Kishan made full use of the great batting conditions. They took the attack on the Caribbean batters right from the get-go and piled up 143 runs for the opening wicket. With their 143-run first-wicket partnership, the two young Indian stars now hold the record for the highest opening stand for India in the West Indies in ODIs.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane previously held the record after they stitched up an opening stand of 132 runs in Port of Spain in 2017.

#1 Biggest ODI win by any team against the West Indies in the West Indies

Kuldeep Yadav celebrating with his teammates [Getty Images]

India's brilliant bowling in the second innings left no chance for the hosts. On the back of Shardul Thakur's four-fer and Mukesh Kumar's three-wicket haul, India recorded an enormous 200-run win. It is now the best-ever victory margin (by runs left) by any team in ODIs against the West Indies in their backyard.

England held the record previously, after registering a 186-run win against the West Indies in Barbados in 2017.