3 records that were broken during UPW's narrow 1-run win vs DC in Match 15 of WPL 2024

The 15th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 was a nail-biting thriller between UP Warriorz (UPW) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. UPW won the match by a mere margin of one run, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat on Friday, March 8.

Batting first, UPW struggled to put up a big total. Openers faltered early, but Captain Alyssa Healy and Deepti Sharma provided some stability with a 46-run partnership.

However, after their dismissals, the UPW batting order fell apart, managing only 138 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Titas Sadhu and Radha Yadav were the pick of the DC bowlers, taking two wickets each.

Chasing a modest target, the Delhi Capitals were confident of a win. After Meg Lanning made a superb 60, DC needed just 28 runs to win from the last four overs.

The Capitals were eyeing two clear points, but the UPW bowling attack had other plans. They bowled with discipline and took wickets at regular intervals, putting pressure on the DC batters.

In an unexpected turn of events, the hosts lost their last six wickets in the last three overs, thus losing the enthralling encounter by one run.

The high-octane tie between UP Warriorz and the Delhi Capitals also saw a slew of records broken. Here is a compilation of three such records that were shattered during the WPL 2024 match.

#3 First player to reach 600 WPL runs

Meg Lanning for Delhi Capitals

The current Orange Cap holder in WPL 2024, Meg Lanning looked as composed as anyone during her 60-run knock against UPW. She hammered 12 boundaries to reach her third consecutive WPL fifty.

In doing so, Lanning has also become the first individual to pile up over 600 runs in WPL history. As of now, Lanning has batted 15 times and has mustered 606 runs at an average of 46.62.

#2 Lowest target defended in WPL

Deepti Sharma and company in jubilation vs Delhi Capitals

It seemed like Meg Lanning's half-century would power Delhi to a comfortable win on Friday. However, well-worked and disciplined bowling by the UPW bowlers turned the match upside down in the death overs.

Following their superb win, UPW have now become the franchise with the feat of defending the lowest team total in WPL history. The Alyssa Healy-led side successfully defended their 138 runs in the second innings on Friday.

Previously, Gujarat Giants (GG) held the record after they defended 147 runs against DC at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai last season.

#1 First woman cricketer to take a hat-trick and score a fifty in a T20 match

Deepti Sharma took a hat-trick vs Delhi Capitals

Deepti Sharma had a marvelous day at the office on Friday. The Indian all-rounder was promoted up the order by UPW management and played a remarkable innings of 59 off 48 balls. It was due to her fifty that UP were able to pile up a respectable total.

However, Deepti took her contribution to the next level with the ball as she claimed a phenomenal four-wicket haul (4/19) and proved to be one of the cornerstones of her side's success.

Interestingly, Deepti also took a hat-trick in the innings. She dismissed Lanning on the last delivery of her third over before bagging two consecutive wickets on the first two balls of her fourth over. In doing so, Deepti became the first-ever woman to achieve the double of scoring a fifty and taking a hat-trick in a T20 match.

While Deepti is the second player to claim a hat-trick in WPL, she is now the first Indian to do so. Issy Wong was the first for Mumbai Indians (MI) last season.

