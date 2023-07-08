3 records that can be broken on Day 3 of the ongoing third Ashes Test

The third Ashes Test between England and Australia is currently being played at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

The encounter hangs well in the balance after Australia were 116/4 after the stumps on Day 2. The visitors currently enjoy a lead of 142 runs and will look to give England a target of at least 350+ runs for the fourth innings.

Although the Australian bowlers ruled the roost on Day 2, Ben Stokes' brilliant 80-run knock abridged the deficit somewhat. Australia started their second innings on a solid note and were at 67/1 at one point. However, three wickets in quick succession meant England reduce them to 90/4.

Mitchell Marsh (17*) and Travis Head (18*) are currently unbeaten at the crease. While the duo will look to add as many runs as they can, England will be rearing to restrict Australia as early as possible.

Ahead of the start of Day 3, we take a look at three possible records that are close to being broken in the ongoing third Ashes Test in Leeds.

#3 Ben Stokes could complete 100 Test catches for England

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 3rd Test Match: Day Two

Ben Stokes' quick-fire 80 runs in the first inning were of huge importance. He continued his rich form after his heroics in the Lord's Test. Stokes is considered probably the best all-rounder of this generation. Apart from his batting prowess, Stokes is also a brilliant fielder.

In the 95 Tests he has played, the southpaw has taken 98 catches as an outfielder, and another two catches will take him to the landmark of 100 catches. So far, there have been 10 Englishmen who have taken over 100 catches in Tests.

#2 Stuart Broad could complete 600 Test wickets

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 3rd Test Match: Day One

A great servant to English cricket, Stuart Broad is on the verge of completing a significant personal milestone. The right-armer, who has been playing Test cricket for almost 16 years now, has taken a total of 596 Test wickets at an average of 27.66 across 305 innings.

With 14 wickets already, Broad is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Ashes series. If Broad continues his immaculate form and manages to pick up four wickets on Saturday, he will become only the second-ever pacer after James Anderson (688) to pick up 600 Test wickets.

#1 Steve Smith could become the player with the most catches in Ashes history

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test Match: Day Five

Steve Smith could create history, but not with the bat in hand this time, as he can well become the player with the most catches as an outfielder in Ashes history.

Barring one or two dropped chances in the previous game, Smith has been one of the safest catchers in the ongoing series, having taken seven catches across five innings.

In total, Smith has taken 54 catches in his Ashes career, which is the joint-most by any player alongside Ian Botham. If Smith manages to hold onto one more catch on Day 3, he will surpass Botham to become the most successful fielder in Ashes history.

