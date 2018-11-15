×
3 records which, if broken, could make Virat Kohli the greatest Test batsmen of all time 

Uday Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
974   //    15 Nov 2018, 14:26 IST

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the greatest batsmen of this generation across all formats. India's premier no 4 in Test matches is a catastrophic figure for the bowlers. His consistent run-scoring ability has made him earn a nickname of the run machine. The way he is batting at the moment no record seems to be safe. He has been on a rampage against best of the bowlers.

Though the present Indian captain was once berated for his poor Test record overseas, especially in England, it seems like the skipper took it seriously and shut every critic's mouth with his performances. He started to destroy bowling attacks ever since he toured Australia in 2014.

Virat Kohli's immaculate batting performance lead him to gather a mammoth 693 runs in 2014-15 Test series in Australia. In the 2017-18 tour of South Africa, he scored 289 runs in 3 Test match series, which included a century at Centurion. In the same year, Kohli destroyed all the demons of 2014 in England when he accumulated 593 runs against them this year, which included a century at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge.

At the moment Kohli's test statistics stand at

Matches:73   Runs:6331 Average:54.6 100s:24   50s:19 200s:6

There are a few records that the Indian skipper will have to break in his career, which could arguably make him the best Test batsmen ever:


#3 Brian Lara's quadruple century

Brian Lara is undoubtedly one of the greatest batsmen of all time. He was known for his ability to amass gigantic score in a single inning. He broke Sir Garfield Sober's record in 1994 when he scored 375 at Antigua. And at the same ground, he scored test history's first ever quadruple century. He has a total of 9 double centuries, 2 triple centuries, 1 quadruple century against his name.

Virat Kohli has learnt the art of playing big innings and it might seem easy for him to surpass Lara's tally of the 200s and 300s, but his real test will be to go across the 400 runs mark that has remained intact for more than a decade.


Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Team India Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli
Uday Joshi
ANALYST
Just another one of 'em
