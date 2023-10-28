3 records that were made during South Africa's thrilling win vs Pakistan at 2023 ODI World 

In what was the most thrilling game of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 so far, South Africa came out on top by a margin of one wicket against Pakistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, October 27.

With their superb win, the Proteas have leapfrogged India on the points table to go on top with 10 points and a net run rate of +2.032.

After winning the toss, Pakistan did the right thing by batting first. However, none of their batters utilized their starts as the team was reduced to 141/5 inside 28 overs.

Then came a much-needed 84-run stand for the sixth wicket between Shadab Khan (43) and Saud Shakeel (52). However, that was pretty much it for Pakistan, as Tabraiz Shamsi took a magical four-wicket haul (4/60) in his return to the team.

Marcos Jansen (3/43) and Gerald Coetzee (2/42) also continued their impressive form with the ball as Pakistan were bundled out for 270 in 46.4 overs.

In reply, Quinton de Kock gave South Africa a rapid start as he smashed four back-to-back boundaries off Shaheen Shah Afridi. However, he was caught on the boundary after making 24 off 14.

Temba Bavuma (28), Rassie van der Dussen (21) and Heinrich Klaasen (12) couldn't also do much. Aiden Markram, who applied himself to the crease, kept the scoreboard ticking and proved to be the best South African batter on the day.

A courageous bowling effort by Pakistani bowlers, however, took the game deep as the Proteas continued to lose wickets at regular junctures. Markram, who was well set to take his side home, also threw his wicket away after making a brilliant 93-ball 91.

Pakistan eyed a remarkable "come-from-behind victory" when South Africa still needed 11 runs with only one wicket remaining. However, the duo of Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj pulled South Africa over the finish line, practically putting an end to Pakistan's campaign.

South Africa's historic triumph in Chennai also witnessed a few records being broken. For the stat lovers, here are five records that were made during the recently concluded South Africa vs. Pakistan match.

#1 Highest run-chase by South Africa vs Pakistan in all ODIs

Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi hugging each other [Getty Images]

After winning all their matches in the 2023 ODI World Cup while batting first, South Africa's win on Friday must feel sweeter to them. After all, it was their first successful ODI chase after 11 matches.

Moreover, the Proteas had never previously chased down a 260+ run total against Pakistan in ODIs. Hence, their thrilling run-chase of 271 runs in Chennai is now their highest-ever run-chase against Pakistan in ODI history.

Overall, this is South Africa's second-highest successful run-chase in their ODI World Cup history.

#2 Pakistan have lost four consecutive ODI World Cup matches for the very first time

Babar Azam and his team leaving the field after the loss vs South Africa [Getty Images]

It won't be an overstatement to say that the 2023 ODI World Cup has been a tournament to forget for Pakistan so far.

After starting their campaign with two wins, they have left a lot to be desired. On the back of some alarming performances, Pakistan are now standing on the brink of an early elimination as they have now endured four back-to-back defeats.

After crumbling in a high-pressure game against India, Pakistan have been second best against all three of Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa.

Noticeably, this is the very first time that Pakistan have endured four consecutive defeats in their ODI World Cup history.

#3 South Africa are now the first team to win two ODI World Cup matches by a 1-wicket margin

Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj in jubilation after the win [Getty Images]

Another record that South Africa broke on Friday was becoming the first-ever team to win multiple ODI World Cup matches by a margin of one wicket.

While there have been six different teams to register a one-wicket win in the quadrennial tournament, South Africa are the first team to do it twice.

The Rainbow Nation first recorded their one-wicket ODI World Cup win against Sri Lanka in Guyana at the 2007 edition.

Robin Peterson and Charl Langeveldt remained unbeaten during that game for South Africa while chasing 210. It is the same game in which Lasith Malinga took four wickets in as many consecutive balls.

It is interesting to note that South Africa's two one-wicket wins have come in the 26th match of the respective tournaments!