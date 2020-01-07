3 records of Sachin Tendulkar that Virat Kohli could break in 2020

Virat Kohli has lorded over the ODI format in the 2010s

Virat Kohli was tipped as the heir apparent to Sachin Tendulkar very early in his career and he has lived up to the expectations incredibly well. It is difficult to compare the two batsmen as they have played their cricket in different eras.

However, one thing that can be said with absolute conviction is that Kohli has not let the Indian fans feel the void that was left by Sachin Tendulkar after his retirement.

Kohli took the responsibility on his shoulders after Tendulkar bid adieu to the game and took the legacy of the master blaster ahead. The Indian captain has performed excellently in all formats of the game in the last 6 years and is now on the verge of breaking some of the records that Sachin Tendulkar once set. Here are the 3 of those records that Kohli could break in 2020 –

#1 Most ODI centuries

Virat Kohli has 43 ODI centuries to his name in 242 ODIs he has played in his career. Sachin Tendulkar, with 49 centuries, holds the record of scoring the most number of centuries in ODI cricket.

Kohli has every chance of going past the centuries’ tally of Sachin Tendulkar in 2020. The Indian captain didn’t have his best year with the bat in ODIs in 2019 as he couldn’t convert many of his 50s into100s, but he still ended up scoring 5 centuries.

If he is at his fluent best right through 2020, there is no reason why he can’t score 7 ODI centuries in a year and drag his tally to 50. If and when Kohli gets there, he will do it in significantly lesser number of games than Tendulkar.

The Mumbaikar scored 49 centuries in 463 ODIs, while the current Indian skipper has scored 43 so far and has only played a little more than 50% of the games that his idol played.

