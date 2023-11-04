3 records that Rachin Ravindra made during his 108 vs Pakistan at 2023 ODI World Cup 

It was once again a 'Rachin Ravindra' show as the youngster continued his merry run and slammed a hundred against Pakistan in the ongoing Match 35 of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru.

With Kane Williamson returning to the starting XI after an injury, Ravindra was slotted into the opening slot on Saturday (November 4). He gave New Zealand a great start, adding 68 runs with Devon Conway (35).

Ravindra looked in supreme touch right from the start. He played some exquisite strokes and gave nothing away to the Pakistani bowlers. Williamson joined Ravindra at the 12th over mark, and the two completely ruled the roost.

The duo dished out a chanceless batting performance and laid the perfect platform for the Kiwis, stitching together 180 runs for the second wicket in only 147 balls.

Ravindra was the first to get to his half-century, who got there in 51 balls. He went berserk after his fifty and got to his three-digit mark in only 37 more balls.

The highlight of his innings was how easily he found gaps on the field and decimated the Pakistani bowling attack without breaking much sweat. Just when he got into his 90s, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium crowd started the chants of "Rachin, Rachin."

Clobbering 15 boundaries and a solitary six, Ravindra scored 108 runs off 94 balls before getting holed out on the deep square leg boundary off Mohammad Wasim's bowling in the 36th over.

En route to his fabulous knock, Rachin Ravindra also scripted a slew of records to his name. Here is a compilation of three such records.

#3 First New Zealand player to hit three centuries in a single ODI World Cup edition

Rachin Ravindra after his 100 vs England [Getty Images]

Ravindra started the tournament on the best possible note, scoring 123* against England on his ODI World Cup debut. He then slammed his second hundred in a run-fest against Australia in Dharamsala.

His third ton against Pakistan has now made Ravindra the first-ever player to hammer three centuries in a single ODI World Cup edition for New Zealand.

Glenn Turner (in 1975), Martin Guptill (2015), and Kane Williamson (in 2019) had each smashed two hundreds previously.

#2 First player to score three ODI World Cup centuries aged 23 or below

Rachin Ravindra acknowledging his hundred [Getty Images]

Rachin Ravindra has enjoyed a terrific start to his international career. While he did his bit in the last two years, the southpaw has truly carved a name for himself after his fabulous performances in the ongoing tournament.

As mentioned above, he has already racked up three centuries for New Zealand in the competition.

It's interesting to note that Ravindra is the only player to ever score three centuries in ODI World Cups aged 23 or under. He is only 23 years and 351 days old.

#1 Second-youngest to score 500+ runs in a single ODI World Cup edition

Rachin Ravindra for New Zealand vs Pakistan [Getty Images]

Leading the charge with the bat for New Zealand, Rachin Ravindra has accumulated a handsome 523 runs at an average of 74.71 and at a strike rate of above 107 in just eight 2023 ODI World Cup encounters.

He crossed the 500-run mark in the clash against Pakistan and is now the second-youngest player ever to achieve the feat in a single ODI World Cup edition.

While Rachin is currently 23, the youngest was none other than his idol Sachin Tendulkar, who was 22 years and 324 days old when he scored 500+ runs in the 1996 ODI World Cup.