3 records Steve Smith can still break in Tests after SL vs AUS 2025 series

After struggling in Test cricket for the majority of 2024, Steve Smith has roared back to form by registering four centuries in his last five outings. Smith got off to a disastrous start in Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024/25 series against India, returning with scores of 0, 17 & 2 in his first three innings.

There was a question mark over Steve Smith's place in the team heading into the third Test against India. However, the veteran Australian batter managed to silence his critics by scoring a magnificent century in Brisbane.

The right-handed batter followed it up with another hundred in Melbourne. After helping Australia win the BGT series, Steve Smith reached Sri Lanka to lead the Australian side in a Test series against the Islanders. Smith started with a 141-run knock in the first Test, and scored 131 in the ongoing second Test.

It is safe to say that Smith is back in form. He should break a lot more records soon, and here's a list of three Test records which Smith is likely to shatter.

#1 Most Man of the Match awards by an Australian in Test cricket

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne currently holds the record for the most Man of the Match awards by a player from his country in Test cricket history. Warne played 145 Tests during his career and won the Man of the Match award on 17 occasions.

Steve Smith is currently playing the 116th Test of his career and has already won 13 Man of the Match awards. If he continues his rich form over the next two years, it should not be a surprise if he overtakes Warne on the all-time list of Australian cricketers.

#2 Most runs by an Australian batter in Test cricket history

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting owns the record for the most runs by an Aussie in his Test career. Ponting aggregated 13,378 runs in 168 Test matches for the Australian side at an average of 51.85.

Steve Smith has 10,271 runs after 116 matches. He is still 3,006 runs behind Ricky Ponting, but the Australian batter is 35 years old right now, and he has at least three years of cricket left in him. Considering that Smith does not play T20 leagues, he can even play till 40 if he maintains his fitness.

Looking at his recent performances, Smith has a solid chance of ending his Test career as Australia's highest run-getter of all time.

#3 Steve Smith can break another Test record of Ricky Ponting

Another Australian Test record held by Ricky Ponting is the record for the most Test hundreds by an Aussie batter. The former Australian captain smashed 41 centuries during his legendary Test career.

Steve Smith already has 36 centuries to his name. He needs only six more centuries to break Ricky Ponting's record. Considering that Smith has notched up four centuries in his last five matches itself, he can break this record in 2025 itself if he continues in the same vein.

