3 records that can be broken by Virat Kohli before his 30th Birthday

Shashwat Pande
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
208   //    23 Oct 2018, 17:00 IST

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Semi-Final: West Indies v India
ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Semi-Final: West Indies v India

Virat Kohli has been having a dream run ever since the start of 2016 season. Since the beginning of 2016 Kohli has amassed 7371 runs across formats at an average of 72.98 in 127 innings. He has scored these runs at a respectable strike rate of 82.19. Adding to this tally is his 25 centuries and 30 fifties out of which six got converted into double centuries.

While the closest batsman to these otherworldly numbers is the equally talented Joe Root, who is precisely 1000 runs behind Kohli in 13 more innings and has scored 12 fewer centuries. This thirst for runs speaks volumes of the ability that Kohli possesses and the work ethic that he strives for in achieving a high standing batting greatness.

He has not only able to mould himself into a batting powerhouse but now has a team of batting greats built around his position much like the Sachin's teams of the 00's. The only difference being the oppositions do not have the same bite in their bowling, or middle order is not as fragile as the one in the 90's, that may flounder in front of the great teams of the present.

The Kohli of 2014 who once became the bunny of an unfaltering James Anderson has now become a beast plundering runs all around the world without any iota of doubt in his mind. He has done this with razor-like precision and clarity that is so crystal that it was able to help him in exorcizing his demons of the 2014 England tour.

He is, by a fair amount of distance, the best all-format batsman in the world. Moreover, with the West Indies side in India for the limited-overs leg of the tour, he sure has quite a few matches more to add to those already exemplary numbers

#3 Fastest to 10000 ODI Runs

MS Dhoni recently entered the prestigious 10,000 ODI run-club
MS Dhoni recently entered the prestigious 10,000 ODI run-club

Virat Kohli will have a bright chance of getting to 10000 ODI runs faster than anyone in the history of ODI cricket. He can do this in the ongoing India-West Indies series easily because of the current record that is held by the legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar who did it in 266 matches or 259 innings to be precise.

Kohli himself is currently sitting atop 9919 runs in mere 204 innings. He can also technically become the 4th Indian batsman to join the club because of MS Dhoni's 174 runs for Asia XI that makes his ODI runs tally of 9949 runs to be exact. Also, given the way Kohli's current form is and the West Indies dismal performance he can do it well before MS does.

