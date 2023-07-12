3 records that Virat Kohli can break in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies 

Team India are set to kick off their World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle when they face West Indies for a two-match Test series away from home. Windsor Park in Dominica is scheduled to host the first Test from July 12-16.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team have made a few changes to their squad. One of the key players for India heading into the series would be none other than Virat Kohli.

With India dropping Cheteshwar Pujara and the unavailability of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, Kohli will have a huge role to play as far as India's middle order is concerned.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Virat Kohli said "Caribbean is where it all started, good to be back here, especially after playing 100 Tests, I never imagined - we all looked up Rahul bhai, we are blessed, only two members from 2011, life has come full circle & it has been amazing". Virat Kohli said "Caribbean is where it all started, good to be back here, especially after playing 100 Tests, I never imagined - we all looked up Rahul bhai, we are blessed, only two members from 2011, life has come full circle & it has been amazing". https://t.co/yUAJ2aOgz4

Despite looking in good touch in the recent WTC (2021-23) final against Australia, Kohli could not score big but will look to have a great two games against the Caribbeans.

The upcoming Test series against the West Indies will also offer Virat Kohli a chance to break multiple individual records as well. Let's take three of those.

#3 First Indian to score 2,000 runs in the WTC

India v Australia - 4th Test: Day 4

Virat Kohli has been India's highest run-getter in Tests since the WTC began in 2019. Having played 32 Tests in the two WTC cycles so far, Kohli has managed to score 1,866 runs at an average of 36.58.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli needs 421 in the 4 innings to regain his 50 average in Test cricket. Virat Kohli needs 421 in the 4 innings to regain his 50 average in Test cricket. https://t.co/NdGSNUsgeb

If the Delhi-born lad goes on to score at least 134 runs in the series, he will become the first-ever Indian to score 2,000 runs in WTC history.

#2 Virat Kohli could become India's fifth-highest run-getter in Tests

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two

The upcoming series will also give Kohli a golden opportunity to soar up in the run-scoring tally for India in overall Test cricket. With 8,479 runs at an average of just below 49, Kohli currently sits in sixth place in the overall Test runs scored for India.

If Kohli scores only 24 runs against the West Indies, he will eclipse Virender Sehwag's record of 8,503 runs to become India's fifth-highest run-getter in red-ball cricket.

#1 500 international matches for India

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

With all he has achieved thus far in his illustrious career, there is no doubt that Kohli has already etched his name alongside the all-time greats in the game's history.

The former Indian captain will add another feather to his distinguished cap in the upcoming series as he is only two games away from completing 500 international matches for India.

In 498 international games, Kohli has amassed 25,385 runs at an immaculate average of over 53.

Playing one international game for your country is no mean feat and Kohli will become only the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (664), MS Dhoni (535) and Rahul Dravid (504) to feature in 500 international games for India.

Poll : 0 votes