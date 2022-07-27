3 retired Indian superstars whom fans want to see in Legends League T20 2022

Legends League T20 will return with its second season this year from September to October. A few of the well-known retired cricketers have already confirmed their participation in this mega event.

Following a tri-series in Oman during the first phase of 2022, the organizers have decided to stage the second edition of the tournament in India.

Big names in Indian cricket like Virender Sehwag, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha and Parthiv Patel are among the players confirmed for the tournament.

Other popular international ex-cricketers like Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Mitchell Johnson, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kevin O'Brien, Eoin Morgan, Monty Panesar, Chaminda Vaas, Jonty Rhodes, Morne Morkel and Albie Morkel have also been locked in.

While the long list of retired cricketers confirmed for this year's Legends League T20 is enough to spark excitement in the cricket universe, fans would also love to see the following three retired Indian superstars back in action in this league.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar has played multiple exhibition matches after his retirement (Image: Getty)

Former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar is often called the 'God of Cricket'. No other batter has scored more runs than Tendulkar in international cricket history. He is the only cricketer to score 100 international tons and was the first cricketer to score an ODI double hundred.

Tendulkar retired from cricket in 2013, but has played several exhibition series ever since. He led his team the SRT Blasters, against the late Shane Warne's Warne's Warriors, in the three-match Cricket All-Stars Series, which took place in the US in 2015.

In 2020, he traveled to Australia to participate in the Bushfire Bash. Later that year, he captained the India Legends to victory in the 2020-21 Road Safety World Series.

Legends League Cricket organizers are yet to reveal the rest of the participants for season two. It will be interesting to see if Tendulkar is one of those names.

#2 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh was one of the players advertised for the Legends League last year. However, he did not play any matches for the India Maharajas team. He is yet to confirm his participation for season two.

Fans enjoyed his six-hitting in the Road Safety World Series last year. Yuvraj's presence will boost the entertainment level of the LLC T20.

#3 Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has not played any matches since his retirement. The former Indian cricketer has shifted his focus to commentary and politics. He is currently associated with the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL as a mentor.

Considering how Gambhir performed in the last few seasons of his IPL career, fans hope to see him batting in the middle once again. The southpaw led the Kolkata Knight Riders to their maiden IPL trophy in 2012. He bettered his record, leading the franchise to another triumph in the 2014 edition of the competition.

With Virender Sehwag already confirmed for Legends League T20, fans will be in for a treat if Gambhir makes himself available for this competition.

Which retired Indian cricketer do you wish to see in Legends League T20? Answer in the comments below.

