3 Shikhar Dhawan records Yashasvi Jaiswal can break in Tests

If there is one player in Indian cricket, who is making his presence felt, be it in the IPL or international cricket, it has to be Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The young left-handed opener has been making long strides by performing exceptionally well in first-class cricket, scoring tons of runs for Mumbai.

When he got his opportunity in the first Test against the West Indies in Dominica, Jaiswal batted for almost one and a half days to register his maiden Test century on debut.

Unfortunately for him, Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn't break Shikhar Dhawan's record for the highest individual score on Test debut. Dhawan smashed 187 against Australia in 2013 in Mohali. Jaiswal, on the other hand, got out after scoring 171.

However, Jaiswal would get many such opportunities in the future where he could actually break Dhawan's records in the red-ball format.

In this article, we will talk about three records held by Shikhar Dhawan, which Yashasvi Jaiswal can break.

#3 Most runs by an Indian in the first 10 Test innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal has already had a belligerent start to his international Test career, scoring a memorable century in his debut innings. He will look to continue his performance in upcoming matches to cement his spot as a Test opener.

If he manages to do so, he will have a chance to break Dhawan's 532-run mark, which stands sixth in the list of most runs scored by Indian batters in first 10 test innings.

Vinod Kambli, with 880 runs, tops the list, while Sunil Gavaskar (831 runs) and Mayank Agarwal (605 runs) find themselves in second and third place, respectively.

#2 Highest strike rate in Test innings for India (minimum 100 balls)

If we look at Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting approach even in first-class cricket, he likes to bat with a positive attitude and always looks for run-scoring opportunities.

He tries to dominate the bowlers by forcing them to change their lines and lengths by using his feet and the depth of the crease.

His reach makes him a difficult customer to bowl at, and that's what makes him a contender for breaking Dhawan's strike rate in a Test innings (113.09), which he managed to get against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Rishabh Pant, with an SR of 131.53 (against England in 2022), and Virender Sehwag, with 115.35 against Sri Lanka in 2009, are the top 2 batters with the highest SR in a Test innings for India.

#1 Most runs in a session of a Test match

Shikhar Dhawan became the only Indian to score a hundred in the first session of a Test match (104* in one session) during his 107-run innings against Afghanistan in 2018.

The previous record for the highest score by an Indian batter in the first session of a Test was 99 runs by Virender Sehwag against the West Indies in Gros Islet in 2006.

Considering Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting approach, it would be safe to say that he might break this record sooner or later.