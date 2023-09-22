3 similar issues India and Australia should work on in ODI series ahead of 2023 World Cup

India and Australia will play their last ODI series before 2023 World Cup from today (September 22) onwards in Mohali. The PCA IS Bindra Stadium is the host for the first game, while the next two matches will take place at Indore's Holkar Stadium and Rajkot's Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Australia toured India earlier this year for a three-match ODI series as well. The Men in Blue won the first ODI of that series, but the Aussies bounced back to win the series 2-1. India will be keen to avenge that series defeat in the upcoming days.

Apart from exacting revenge, India will also aim to tick a few boxes ahead of the 2023 World Cup. Interestingly, both India and Australia face some common issues. Here's a list of three problems both sides will look to solve.

#1 Batting in the middle-order

India's top three batters Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have been in fantastic touch. They are likely to be among the top run-getters at the upcoming 2023 World Cup. However, India's middle-order is not yet settled.

The team management does not know who will bat at number four between KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan. Captain Rohit Sharma has previously mentioned that they would like to have flexibility in the middle-order, but it would be better for the team and the players themselves if they know their batting position.

Iyer returned from injury in Asia Cup 2023, scored 14 runs and got injured again. He will likely play in all three ODIs against Australia. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, who has received enormous backing from the team management, will be keen to repay the faith shown in him as well.

On the other hand, Australia are coming off a 2-3 series loss against South Africa. Their top order fired on all cylinders in the series, but the middle-order batters could not continue the momentum. Australia will hope that their middle-order batters return to form before the 2023 World Cup.

#2 Performance of the reserve players for 2023 World Cup

Marnus Labuschagne was not selected in Australia's 2023 World Cup squad, but he was quite impressive in the series against South Africa, where he received an opportunity to bat as a concussion substitute. Labuschagne has been picked for the series against India as well.

Similarly, India have recalled Ravichandran Ashwin after 20 months because the team management considers him a potential replacement for spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel. India and Australia will expect their reserve players to gain some confidence in the upcoming series.

#3 Rotation of fast bowlers ahead of 2023 World Cup

India and Australia will play at least nine group-stage matches in the World Cup. If they qualify for the semifinals and final, they will play a total of 11 matches each. Both teams rely on their fast bowlers a lot, but they will have to rotate the pacers properly to ensure that the bowlers are fresh and there is no effect on the team's overall performance.

The three ODIs will allow India and Australia to try out different combinations. Also, it will help the bowlers get adjusted to the Indian conditions.