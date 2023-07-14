3 star performers from the 2019 ODI World Cup who will not feature in the 2023 edition

This day, four years ago, England defeated New Zealand by the barest of margins to take home the 2019 ODI World Cup.

However, the magnitude of that match and the ludicrosity of the events that happened in it, made many forget that the tournament was a witness to some of the best matches in an ODI World Cup, excluding the final.

There was New Zealand and West Indies' final-ball thriller, Afghanistan's near-upset against India, MS Dhoni's almost perfect farewell against the Kiwis, and Australia's topsy-turvy ride.

These matches involved a few stunning individual performances by players who will not be a part of the 2023 edition in India.

Here's a look at three of them:

#3 Aaron Finch - Australia

You carry an immense weight of expectations as Australia's captain at a World Cup. Aaron Finch did a commendable job in taking over the ODI team soon after the ball-tampering scandal, leading them to the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup.

The opening batter was also the team's second-highest run-scorer and seventh-highest in the tournament overall with 507 runs from 10 matches at an average of 50.70 and a brilliant strike rate of 102.01.

Finch started the tournament with a half-century against Afghanistan before recording four back-to-back 50-plus scores, including a 153 (132) against Sri Lanka and a 100 (116) versus England in the mid-phase.

Australia failed to make it to the final and Finch retired this February after taking them to the T20 World Cup title in 2021. The 36-year-old will not participate in this year's tournament, with Travis Head likely to take his place up top.

His recent commentary stints aside, Finch will be seen in cricketing action for the San Fransisco Unicorns in the 2023 Major League Cricket in the USA.

#2 Mohammad Amir - Pakistan

One of the shining lights of Pakistan's 2019 World Cup campaign, Mohammad Amir, will also not play in the 2023 edition. He retired from international cricket in 2020, claiming he was "mentally tortured" by the team management.

Although Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi recently said the door is open for Amir to return to international cricket, making a comeback at the biggest stage after three years would be difficult for the 31-year-old.

Amir picked at least one wicket in seven of the eight matches he played in the 2019 World Cup, taking 17 scalps overall at an average of 21.06. He picked up a fifer against Australia in a losing cause but his 2/67 against England and 2/49 against South Africa were a much better display of his skill and guile.

The left-arm seamer is currently eyeing a British passport, which, if granted, might allow him to register for the IPL. He's also playing in multiple private leagues around the world.

#1 Ben Stokes - England

The Player of the Match in the final, Ben Stokes shook the world with his sudden ODI retirement announcement in July last year, saying Test captaincy and playing all three formats was "unsustainable".

Although he hinted at coming out of retirement in November, it would be an even bigger shock at the moment if he does. That's partly because he hasn't played any ODI cricket in months and partly because England have good enough players suiting their explosive style who have been in good form.

Moreover, Stokes has been quite injury prone in the last few months, most recently struggling with his groin in the Ashes, which also prevents him from bowling.

The ace all-rounder will be missed for his versatility, though. He contributed five scores of 79 or more with different strike rates, in different situations. His 465 runs at an average of 66.43 and a strike rate of 93.19 were the third-best for the champions and the ninth-highest overall.

Although he only picked seven wickets, he provided three-four overs every match, allowing skipper Eoin Morgan a much-needed buffer to rotate his bowlers.