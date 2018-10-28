3 stars who went unsold in the 2018 auction but may be sold for big bucks in 2019

The IPL auctioneer

The Indian Premier League is a place where talent meets opportunity and the slogan was proved right once again as 71 uncapped players were sold in the IPL auction 2018. But the franchises were strategic in their bids as a plethora of big names and international stars went unsold in the auction. The ever-growing competition level in the league has made it difficult for under-performing stars to earn an IPL contract.

Around 400 players went unsold during the 2018 auction, a list which comprised many marquee players. As the IPL auction 2019 is around the corner let us have a look at the 3 T20 greats who missed IPL 2018 but may earn an IPL contract in 2019-

#1 Dale Steyn

Hampshire v Yorkshire Vikings - Royal London One-Day Cup Semi Final

South-African veteran Dale Steyn was dealing with injuries for the past 2 years which kept him away from cricket. Due to injury concerns of the bowling legend, franchises showed no interest to place a bid for him in the previous auction.

Steyn looked in fine shape when he made his return to the South African side this year. After Steyn’s recovery, the franchises would be keen to sign the South African pacer who has an impressive record in the IPL with 92 wickets to his name in 90 IPL matches at a miserly economy rate of 6.7.

Dale Steyn, due to his immense experience would be one of the hottest attractions in the upcoming IPL auctions.

#2 Joe Root

Sri Lanka v England - 4th One Day International

One of the biggest shocks from the mega-auction which happened earlier this year was franchises not placing any bids for English test captain Joe Root. Many franchises were looking for an experienced captain and Joe Root was the strongest contender to fill that empty spot in the team but he couldn’t find a team in IPL 2018.

Though Joe Root does not possess an attractive batting style in T20 format, he can speed up the innings and add more stability in the batting order. Having a splendid record in all formats of cricket and leadership skills, Joe Root is a value-for-money player who can provide the balance, the franchises desire in their batting order.

#3 Shaun Marsh

Shaun Marsh was the first Orange Cap winner in the IPL history

Providing his services for Kings XI Punjab for 10 years, Shaun Marsh was one of the most consistent batsmen in IPL history. It's still a mystery why this Australian veteran who has an average of 40 in the IPL went unsold in the IPL auction 2018.

The left-handed batsman makes up for a solid no.3 batsman in the middle order who can play the anchor role in an innings. He has played several match-winning innings for the Kings Xi in his 10-year stint with the franchise. If IPL is shifted outside India, cricketers such as Shaun Marsh would become a hot property in the auction due to their capability to adapt to overseas conditions.