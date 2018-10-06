×
3 strategic factors that India need to consider for the Australian tour

Adwait Abhyankar
CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
95   //    06 Oct 2018, 00:15 IST

India has been on a roll winning series after series in their backyard. Dominating performances at home have often overshadowed team India’s struggles away from home. Every time India embarks on an away tour, the limelight always falls on whether the team can win the series especially in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand & Australia) countries.

Here is a look on the key strategic factors that India need to consider on India’s tour of Australia 2018.

#1 Criteria of selection not to be on the basis of home performances

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two

The surreal series wins over opposition teams have seen India ticking all the right boxes required to win a Test series at home. The player’s performance in home conditions often becomes a crucial factor in selection for away series. Team India will be welcomed in Australia with fast and bouncy pitches unlike the dry and slow conditions at home.

The selection of the Test squad therefore should be done taking into consideration the condition of the pitches, players’ temperament and mental skills to face the lightning Aussie quicks on those flat bouncy pitches. The lessons from the recently concluded England series sound as a warning bell before Team India boards the flight to Australia. 

1 / 3 NEXT
