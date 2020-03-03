×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

3 striking similarities between India's 2-0 series defeats to New Zealand in 2002 and 2020

Bhargav Hazarika
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 03 Mar 2020, 20:27 IST

The Indian looks on during the post-match presentation after losing the second Test in Christchurch
The Indian looks on during the post-match presentation after losing the second Test in Christchurch

.After winning their first seven matches in the 2019-21 ICC Test Championship - which involved a 2-0 series win in the West Indies, a 3-0 home win over South Africa, and a 2-0 home win over Bangladesh - Team India faltered in their fourth series.

Traditionally, India have struggled to win matches in New Zealand, sometimes due to the exaggerated swing on green tops, and at other times due to demons in the heads rather than in the pitches. Both of those things proved to be true in some measure on the 2020 tour.

Embarking on their 10th Test series in the picturesque country since a 3-1 win on their first tour in 1967-68 (where the visitors won matches in Dunedin, Christchurch and Auckland while losing the third test in Wellington), India fell to defeats in the matches in Wellington and Christchurch. That marked the sixth time India lost a Test series in New Zealand, with two series drawn and two won (1967-68 and 2008-09).

On that note, let us have a look at three amazing similarities between India's 2-0 series defeats in New Zealand in 2002-03 and 2019-20:

#1 India lost the toss and batted first in all 4 matches

Team India during the second test in Christchurch in 2020.
Team India during the second test in Christchurch in 2020.

.During the 2002-03 tour, India batted first after losing the toss in the first match in Wellington, and were bowled out for a sub-200 total (161).

18 years later, in the first Test of the 2019-20 tour in Wellington, the visitors were skittled out for 165 after losing the toss. India ended up losing both matches by 10 wickets.

In the second Test of the two series, India again lost the toss on each occasion. They slumped to four- and seven-wicket defeats respectively to lose each series by the identical margin of 2-0.

1 / 3 NEXT
Published 03 Mar 2020, 20:27 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb
IND 242/10 & 124/10
NZ 235/10 & 132/3
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia in South Africa 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us