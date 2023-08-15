3 supposed-to-be Suresh Raina successors who deserved more chances

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Three years have passed since the day Raina called it a day, but the Indian team still has not been able to find an adequate replacement for him.

During his time as an international cricketer, Raina was one of the biggest match-winners for Team India in limited-overs cricket. He would bat in the middle order and contribute important runs. He would play big knocks when the top order collapsed or finish off the innings with a handy cameo when the top order performed well.

Apart from his batting, Raina was also known for his off-spin bowling and fielding skills. He was a complete player who would provide a lot of balance to the playing XI.

The left-handed batsman was a member of the Indian squads that won the ICC World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013. He played his last international match for India in 2018.

The selectors have tried out a few all-rounders from IPL and domestic cricket at the international level in the last six to seven years to find a similar player. Tilak Varma is the latest name. He debuted against West Indies and made a similar start to his career as Suresh Raina.

While Tilak has the potential to become Suresh Raina's successor, here's a look at three players whom India tried before him but they did not receive too many opportunities.

#1 Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Gurkeerat Singh Mann is a middle-order batter, a spinner, and an excellent fielder, like Raina. He came into the limelight while playing for the Punjab Kings in the IPL. His impressive performance in domestic cricket helped him earn his maiden India cap during an away ODI series against Australia in 2016.

He played three ODIs in that series, scoring 13 runs in three innings. While Singh did not get to face enough deliveries in the first and third ODIs of his career, he had an opportunity to become a hero in the second game.

In that game, he got out for five runs off six balls after coming out to bat at 277/3 in a run-chase of 349. India lost that game by 25 runs.

After the series, Gurkeerat never played for India again. Perhaps, the team management could have given him another opportunity, in a home series.

#2 Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar bats in the middle order, bowls pace, and can contribute on the field decently. The all-rounder was a surprise inclusion in the 2019 Cricket World Cup squad of India.

Shankar made his ODI debut in 2019 and played 12 ODIs that year. In eight innings, he scored 223 runs at an average of 31.86 and a strike rate of 90.65. Shankar also took four wickets with his medium pace. He was ruled out of the 2019 Cricket World Cup due to injury and never played another ODI game.

#3 Nitish Rana has similar skills to Suresh Raina

Nitish Rana is a left-handed middle-order batter and right-arm off-spinner like Suresh Raina. Rana made his ODI and T20I debuts against Sri Lanka in 2021. He played three games on that tour, scoring 22 runs and scalping zero wickets.

Rana has been a match-winner in the IPL. Many fans felt that he deserved a few more chances to prove himself. Surprisingly, Rana is yet to earn a recall to the Indian squad despite performing well for the Kolkata Knight Riders.