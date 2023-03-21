3 T20 records Harmanpreet Kaur can break to become a T20 legend

Harmanpreet Kaur is already a T20 legend in her own right. Having made her debut in 2009, the India captain has played more T20Is than any other player (151). The Punjabi batter is going to continue adding to that total for some time to come, in all likelihood.

The current Mumbai Indians captain in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL), Harmanpreet is the leading run-scorer for her side, amassing 205 runs so far. The all-rounder from Moga leads from the front more often than not, regardless of the team she represents.

With 3,058 runs at an average of 28.05 and a strike rate of 106.31, the Indian team's skipper is already amongst the top tier of batters in the shortest format. She has 10 half-centuries and a century to go with those figures.

The numbers speak for themselves and there's little to disagree with Harmanpreet Kaur being one of the best batters India has produced. Having reached several milestones in her career already, she is expected to break some more records in the future.

Let's look at what are the records she can break that would certify her as a T20 legend.

#1 Harmanpreet has a chance to become the highest run scorer in T20Is

Harmanpreet Kaur has over 3000 runs in T20I cricket

New Zealand legend Suzie Bates is currently the highest run scorer in the Women's T20 internationals with 3,820 runs to her name. The India captain is currently fourth on this list with 3,058 runs, only behind Meg Lanning (3,405) and Stefanie Taylor (3,166).

Considering her fitness standards and consistency over the years, Harmanpreet Kaur has a decent chance to break Bates' record. If she becomes the highest run-scorer in T20 internationals, her status as a legend will be unquestionable.

#2 She is capable of scoring the fastest century

Harmanpreet can tear asunder a bowling line-up on her day

Harmanpreet holds the record for the fastest century scored by an Indian batter in T20 internationals. She scored a 49-ball ton against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup in 2018, which is currently the fourth fastest century in women's T20Is.

Former West Indies player Deandra Dottin currently holds the record with a 38-ball century against South Africa in 2010. Alyssa Healy (46) and Tammy Beaumont (47) are the next two batters on the list. On her day, Harmanpreet Kaur is more than capable of breaking that record.

Her epic knock of 171* in the 2017 ICC ODI Women's World Cup came off just 115 balls and contained 7 sixes. If she shows that same form in a T20I, a hundred would be well within her reach.

#3 Most matches as captain

Harmanpreet Kaur has led India in 96 T20Is so far

Not only does Meg Lanning have more runs than Harmanpreet Kaur, but she has also captained in more matches than the India captain.

Harmanpreet has led her team 96 times with 54 wins and a win percentage of 59.23.

The Australia captain, on the other hand, has led her side in 100 matches, winning on 76 occasions. It's safe to say that no one is likely to catch up with Lanning in terms of win percentage, but the India captain could become the leader with most matches as captain in T20Is.

Poll : 0 votes