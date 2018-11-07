3 T20 Specialists who weren't picked in IPL 2018
The IPL player auction was held in Bangalore on January 27 and 28 this year. All the teams rebuilt themselves from scratch and spent a lot of money on the players. While the auction marked a few record-breaking signings and few players leaving their sides after playing for 7 or 8 years, it also featured many big names who remained unsold at the end of the auction.
While most of the players didn't really deserve to be the IPL, few players had a great year afterwards which would have made the team coaches and selectors regret their choice to not bid for them. They would've wanted to sign these players/
Here are the 3 players.
#3 Jonny Bairstow (England)
Jonny Bairstow was yet another big name who was unsold last auction but he later admitted that he wasn't expecting him to be bought by a franchise. His performances for the England national side made the cricketing world turn on its head. He was a driving force in England's dream run to the top of the ICC ODI Rankings.
He scored 1025 runs in 22 matches while opening the batting for England and forged a very strong opening partnership with Jason Roy. He's a versatile batsman who can bat in all positions but was a revelation in the opening role for England. He scored four 100s and two 50s at an average of 48 and had a phenomenal strike rate of 120. He has proved on many occasions that he could become a good T20 player and has all the abilities.
He and Roy became known for giving the side fiery starts. He's also a very safe wicketkeeping option. Jonny Bairstow would want to keep the good form going and enhance his reputation as a big hitting opener.