3 T20 Specialists who weren't picked in IPL 2018

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 391 // 07 Nov 2018, 16:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jonny Bairstow

The IPL player auction was held in Bangalore on January 27 and 28 this year. All the teams rebuilt themselves from scratch and spent a lot of money on the players. While the auction marked a few record-breaking signings and few players leaving their sides after playing for 7 or 8 years, it also featured many big names who remained unsold at the end of the auction.

While most of the players didn't really deserve to be the IPL, few players had a great year afterwards which would have made the team coaches and selectors regret their choice to not bid for them. They would've wanted to sign these players/

Here are the 3 players.

#3 Jonny Bairstow (England)

Jonny Bairstow was yet another big name who was unsold last auction but he later admitted that he wasn't expecting him to be bought by a franchise. His performances for the England national side made the cricketing world turn on its head. He was a driving force in England's dream run to the top of the ICC ODI Rankings.

He scored 1025 runs in 22 matches while opening the batting for England and forged a very strong opening partnership with Jason Roy. He's a versatile batsman who can bat in all positions but was a revelation in the opening role for England. He scored four 100s and two 50s at an average of 48 and had a phenomenal strike rate of 120. He has proved on many occasions that he could become a good T20 player and has all the abilities.

He and Roy became known for giving the side fiery starts. He's also a very safe wicketkeeping option. Jonny Bairstow would want to keep the good form going and enhance his reputation as a big hitting opener.

1 / 2 NEXT