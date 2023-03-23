3 T20 World Cup winners who are part of the Legends Cricket Trophy

The inaugural season of the Legends Cricket Trophy, a tournament that features retired cricketers from across the globe, got underway on Wednesday, March 22.

The six teams participating in the tournament are Indore Knights, Chandigarh Champs, Nagpur Ninjas, Guwahati Avengers, Patana Warriors, and Vizag Titans.

The tournament comprises 18 games, including the semi-finals and the final, and all the matches are being played in Ghaziabad.

The squads of the six teams feature some big names who were superstars back when they were still playing international cricket. Some players have also tasted the ultimate glory of the T20 format, having won the ICC T20 World Cup.

On that note, let's take a look at three T20 World Cup winners playing in the Legends Cricket Trophy.

#1 Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan opened the innings for India in the final of the 2007 World Twenty20

Yusuf Pathan, who represented India in 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is, was a part of India's triumphant T20 World Cup squad in 2007.

The 40-year-old featured in just one game over the course of the tournament. The game was none other than the final against Pakistan. Pathan scored 15 runs in just eight balls before being dismissed by Mohammad Asif.

The hard-hitting all-rounder is a part of the Guwahati Avengers in the Legends Cricket Trophy and will hope to work his magic in the one-of-a-kind tournament.

#2 Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag, a player who has redefined batting in the modern era and is the skipper of the Vizag Titans in the Legends Cricket Trophy, has also won the T20 World Cup with India.

He was a prominent member of the Indian squad that won the inaugural T20 World Cup or the World T20 as it was called back in the day.

Sehwag played all the games except the final against Pakistan, which India won by five runs. The right-handed batter smashed 133 runs in six games at a strike rate of 138.54 with a high score of 68.

#3 Thisara Perera

Thisara Perera, the 33-year-old Sri Lankan all-rounder who retired from international cricket back in May 2021, was a part of his country's T20 World Cup triumph in 2014.

Perera smashed the winning runs against Ravichandran Ashwin to take the Lankan Lions to glory.

Overall, he has represented his country in 84 T20Is, 166 ODIs, and six Test matches since making his international debut back in 2009 against India.

He will ply trade for the Virender Sehwag-led Vizag Titans in the Legends Cricket Trophy.

