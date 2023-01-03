3 T20I records Suryakumar Yadav can break in 2023

2022 was the year of Suryakumar Yadav. The right-handed batter took the cricket world by storm with his incredible batting performances for the Indian cricket team. Yadav ended 2022 as the number one batter in the ICC T20I Rankings. He also won the Sportskeeda Cricket award for the Best T20I Cricketer of the Year.

Speaking of his numbers in T20I cricket last year, Suryakumar Yadav played 31 matches, aggregating 1,164 runs at an average of 46.56. He batted at a fantastic strike rate of 187.44. While he got out for a duck twice, Yadav also registered two hundreds and nine fifties in T20I cricket last year.

Before the start of the 2023 season, the BCCI named Yadav as the new vice-captain for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. The right-handed batter will be keen to continue in the same vein in 2023, and here are three records that he can shatter in the new year.

#1 Most consecutive 50s in T20I cricket

Suryakumar Yadav became one of the many batters to register three back-to-back fifties in T20I cricket last year. He scored a half-century in the Hyderabad T20I against Australia on September 25, 2022 and then returned with scores of 50* and 61 in the first two T20Is of the series against South Africa.

The world record for the most consecutive fifties in T20I history is four half-centuries. Brendon McCullum, Chris Gayle, Craig Williams, Rayyan Pathan, Gustav McKeon, and Reeza Hendricks jointly own the world record.

Suryakumar is likely to play a lot of T20I cricket in 2023. If he manages to score five back-to-back fifties this year, he will set a new record for the most consecutive half-centuries in T20I cricket.

#2 Most Fours in a T20I innings

Suryakumar Yadav has the habit of finding gaps on the field. It is challenging for bowlers and captains to set the field when Yadav is batting in the middle. In his short T20I career, Yadav has already smashed 131 fours, 14 of which came in an innings against England at Nottingham last year.

The world record for the most fours in a T20I innings is 17, held by Dylan Steyn of Czech Republic. If Yadav plays another special innings like the one he played against England last year, he could own the record for the most fours in a T20I innings.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav can create a new record for Most Hundreds in T20I cricket

Suryakumar Yadav made his T20I debut in 2021, and has already scored two T20I hundreds. He is only two centuries behind Rohit Sharma on the all-time list of players with the most T20I hundreds in cricket history.

If Yadav's purple patch continues in T20I cricket this year, it should not be a surprise if he levels or even overtakes Rohit Sharma on the list of players with the most T20I hundreds.

Sharma has smashed four centuries, while Sabawoon Davizi, Glenn Maxwell, and Colin Munro have three hundreds each to their names.

