3 takeaways from India's T20I squad against Sri Lanka

Quite a few big names have been missing from Team India's T20I squad named for the series against Sri Lanka, beginning on January 3. While captain Rohit Sharma is still recovering from his thumb injury and will be available for the ODIs, it will be Hardik Pandya who will lead the Men in Blue in the shortest format.

Other big names like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul aren't a part of the T20I squad and will join the team for the ODIs. It's a bit unclear whether these big names have been rested for the T20Is or if this is the way the board has decided to go ahead as far as the shortest format is concerned.

As many as three players could make their debut in the T20Is and this approach could mean that India might have pressed the reset button after their disappointing T20 World Cup exit. On that note, let's take a look at three key takeaways from the squad announced on Tuesday:

#3 India might have moved on from Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of the standout bowlers for India over the years, but due to his fitness issues of late, he has only been limited to playing T20I cricket for the national team.

Despite being the highest wicket-taker for the Men in Blue in T20Is, many believe Bhuvneshwar is past his prime and were disappointed with him after his poor performance in the T20 World Cup semifinal against England.

Bhuvneshwar did play in the T20Is against New Zealand but was not named in the squad that will face Sri Lanka next week. This has probably made it clear that the selectors are looking at the future with the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik in focus. Pacers like Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar could also make their T20I debuts in the upcoming series.

#2 Hardik Pandya & Suryakumar Yadav - the new leadership group

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have been named as the captain and vice-captain for the T20Is against Sri Lanka. While Hardik's appointment was on expected lines, many were pleasantly surprised when 'SKY' was named as his deputy.

In the recent past, India have looked at KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer as potential leadership candidates. However, with the kind of year that Yadav has had with the bat, not many would argue with the decision to hand the No.1-ranked T20I batter the role of vice-captain.

The duo also form the core of India's middle order in T20Is and this could well be the foundation on which they will build the team for the 2024 T20 World Cup. This might also mean the end of considering Pant, Rahul or Iyer for future captaincy roles in the shortest format.

#1 Sanju Samson may finally have leapfrogged Rishabh Pant in T20Is

To say that Rishabh Pant had a poor 2022 in T20Is is almost an understatement, as the southpaw failed to make the most of the opportunities that came his way. Many fans felt that Sanju Samson deserved to be India's wicket-keeper ahead of Pant.

Even after the T20 World Cup, when many felt that Pant could make a mark at the top of the order, the southpaw failed as an opener. While reports say that Rishabh Pant has just been advised to visit the NCA to work on a niggle in his knee, some feel that the selectors might have moved on from him in at least the shortest format.

Ishan Kishan's stunning double-hundred against Bangladesh means that he might continue at the top of the order. It will be interesting to see whether the Men in Blue give Samson the role of a finisher, similar to what Dinesh Karthik had till the T20 World Cup.

