3 takeaways from India's thrilling win over Australia in the 2nd T20I

The Indian women's team played out a thriller against world champions Australia at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, December 11. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. pulled off a Super Over victory in the 2nd T20I to level the 5-match series 1-1.

Electing to field first, the hosts had no answer to the duo of Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney. The duo couldn't be dislodged again as their half-centuries powered Australia to a mammoth 187/1 in their 20 overs.

In response, the Women in Blue were aided by a flamboyant start by openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Once Mandhana departed for 79, though, the game went down to the wire. With five needed off the last delivery, Devika Vaidya pierced the gap past short third and backward point to level the scores.

Renuka Singh Thakur was then entrusted with defending 20 in the Super Over. The wicket of Ashleigh Gardner was the final nail in the coffin for the Aussies as India prevailed by the skin of their teeth.

There were quite a few takeaways from that victory in front of a jam-packed Navi Mumbai crowd. Let's look at three of them below:

#1 Richa Ghosh is the undroppable, missing piece in India's jigsaw

When Richa Ghosh was left out of the Indian contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, it raised many an eyebrow. The dashing wicket-keeper batter not only has the ability to single-handedly turn games on their heads but can also clear the fence at will without the need for sighters.

So far this series, she has given a good account of the same. Her unbeaten 13-ball 26, apart from a big six in the Super Over, went a long way in India drawing level on Sunday.

A middle-order hitter who can finish games while doubling up as a wicket-keeper who continues to improve remarkably on that front, the 19-year-old Ghosh is here to stay. It makes her selection for the Women's U19 World Cup all the more absurd, considering that this would lead to her missing the tri-series in South Africa just ahead of the senior T20 World Cup.

#2 India's fielding must see giant strides taken

It's been an issue for a long time now and skipper Harmanpreet has acknowledged it time and again. Yet, India's fielding continues to remain a huge matter of concern and a long-standing Achilles heel.

There are a couple of matters that complicate this even further. Radha Yadav, easily their best fielder, isn't the best left-arm spinning option in the team, with Rajeshwari Gayakwad waiting to break in. Harleen Deol, who happens to be very agile on the field herself, is also warming the benches.

Clearly, the onus is on the entire pack to lift themselves on the park on a regular basis. Flashes of brilliance must turn into a regular phenomenon, given that rookie lapses are bound to hurt the team come a crunch game.

#3 The Women in Blue can dispatch the might of the Australians

Having brought Australia's 26-match winning streak in ODIs to a halt last year, the Indian team was at it again on Sunday. Australia hadn't lost a single T20I all calendar year - a feat that also includes their gold medal finish at the Commonwealth Games. But it was Harmanpreet and Co. who ended their streak courtesy of the Super Over victory.

Add this to the manner in which they ran an invincible-looking Australian outfit close at the Commonwealth Games, as well as at the 50-over World Cup earlier in the year, and it's clear that the Women in Blue have the wherewithal to overcome any challenge in front of them.

Of course, there are areas to work upon and polish. But the signs are pointing towards the right direction and if it all comes together, they can not just win this ongoing series but also potentially establish a long-lasting legacy of their own.

