3 takeaways from India's win over Ireland in Women's T20 World Cup 2023

India sealed their spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, following a five-run win via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method against Ireland. The Women in Blue weren't quite at their best but managed to do just enough to stave off the Irish challenge at St. George's Park in Gqeberha on Monday, February 20.

After deciding to bat first, India put up 155/6 in 20 overs as Smriti Mandhana led the way with a 56-ball 87. In response, Ireland were on track when it started raining with their score reading 54/2 in 8.2 overs.

India were ahead by five runs on DLS and managed to sneak through to the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals as a result. They will very likely take on defending champions Australia next, although that will be known for sure only after the England-Pakistan Group 2 clash on Tuesday, February 21.

On that note, let's look at three takeaways from India's victory over Ireland in the Women's T20 World Cup.

#1 Smriti Mandhana rides her luck to top score for India

Smriti Mandhana wasn't at her fluent best when India faced Ireland in the Women's T20 World Cup clash. On a two-paced deck, she miscued the ball on multiple occasions and was also dropped in equal measure.

Yet, she capitalized on her fortune to register her highest T20I score of 87 in what was a lone show with the bat for the Women in Blue. The team certainly left a lot of runs out there and on another day, Mandhana, who is forced to do the bulk of the team's heavy lifting, may not get away with as many lifelines.

India ended on 155/6 and Mandhana bagged the Player of the Match award. She hasn't quite been at her best across the last two games despite scoring a couple of half-centuries, although one can argue that she should cut some slack owing to her return from injury.

#2 Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur struggle again

The going has been tough for opener Shafali Verma and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, which spilled over into their clash against Ireland on Monday.

Shafali stuttered along to a 29-ball 24 while Harmanpreet, who promoted herself to No. 3, just couldn't get going and perished for a 20-ball 13. When you combine their knocks and view their dot-ball percentage, it is an extremely worrying sign ahead of the semi-finals, where Australia potentially await.

Both batters in question need to bring their A-game forward in the knockouts, especially should Mandhana or Richa Ghosh endure an off-day. Their outing against Ireland wasn't very convincing and they have work to do to that end.

#3 Ireland give India's bowlers a scare

155 was a competitive total on a two-paced deck and when Ireland lost two wickets in the first over, it seemed like a tall ordeal in front of him. Yet, the way Gaby Lewis and skipper Laura Delany breathed intent certainly gave the Women in Blue a big scare.

India's spinners haven't quite come to the party this Women's T20 World Cup, even as Deepti Sharma has impressed. Rajeshwari Gayakwad has remained wicketless after four outings while Devika Vaidya has been in and out of the playing XI. Radha Yadav has bowled well, although she missed Monday's game as she was indisposed.

If not for a timely rain interruption, there was every chance that Ireland could have pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament. Clearly, the Women in Blue haven't played to their best potential thus far and it reflected with the ball against the Irish.

What did you make of India's performance in the Women's T20 World Cup clash against Ireland? Let us know in the comments section below!

