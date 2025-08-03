3 talking points from Day 3 of the 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test ft. Akash Deep's 50

India assumed control over the fifth Test against England at The Oval in London. On Day 3, the visitors set a daunting fourth-innings target for the home side and even erased one of their nine wickets to establish themselves as the favorites for the contest.

It was a gripping day of Test cricket, with India doing well with the bat in the first two sessions. England's pacers plugged away without Chris Woakes, with the ball still moving around. In the last hour of play, however, the heavy roller used between innings flattened the conditions out a bit.

On that note, here are three talking points from Day 3 of the fifth India vs England Test.

#3 Akash Deep, India's No. 4

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty

India have long sought lower-order runs, and they got those on Day 3 from an unlikely position. Akash Deep, batting at No. 4 as nightwatchman, played extremely sensibly in the first session to notch up his maiden Test half-century.

Deep put away anything loose offered by the England bowlers and trusted his defense to a great extent. He didn't seem to uncomfortable at the crease and ensured that Yashasvi Jaiswal had adequate support at the other end. By the time he was dismissed in the second session, India had a major advantage in the day's play.

#2 Mohammed Siraj's final bit of magic seals the day for India

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty

With two balls left in the day's play, India needed something special from Mohammed Siraj to head to the dugout happy. The tireless pacer produced just that, bowling a beautiful moving yorker that completely bamboozled Zak Crawley.

The Indian fielders were understandably delighted, with Crawley having previously pulled out while Siraj was running in. With the conditions being relatively flat in the final hour of play, only a peach could've given the visitors a breakthrough. The spirited Siraj delivered, sealing an excellent day for his team.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal caps off a decent maiden tour of England

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal hadn't been at his best in the first four Tests, although he had made some invaluable contributions. He saved his best for last, making his second century of the tour in arguably the toughest conditions he encoutered.

Jaiswal was prolific in the area behind square on the off-side, scoring more than 70 runs there. The southpaw cut and upper-cut with abandon while respecting anything on his stumps. If not for his knock holding up one end, India may have struggled to keep a partnership going.

Jaiswal finished his maiden tour of England with more than 400 runs, becoming the first Indian opener to do so. He's been able to adapt to anything thrown at him in his Test career so far.

