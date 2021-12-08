3 talking points from India's Test squad named for South Africa series

Virat Kohli will be leading an 18-man strong India's Test squad for the tour of South Africa. Selectors have also named Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane and this could be a make or break series for both these experienced players. After being left out of the India's Test squad for the home series against New Zealand, Hanuma Vihari makes a comeback to the squad. He showed great promise for India A in South Africa.

BCCI @BCCI Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma(vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj. Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma(vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj. https://t.co/6xSEwn9Rxb

India will start the tour with a Boxing Day Test on December 26, which will be followed by two more Tests and three ODIs. After asserting dominance in Australia and England, this will be Virat Kohli's chance to lead this Test unit to another memorable triumph, this time in South Africa.

We take a look at the three major talking points from India's Test squad:

1.) Ajinkya Rahane included minus vice-captaincy

Rahane is no longer India's vice-captain in Tests

Ajinkya Rahane has been struggling to find form all year and has been under pressure to hold on to his spot after the emergence of Shreyas Iyer. He has been named in this squad, but has been stripped off vice-captaincy which is a significant move and signals what beckons for him in the near future. The Mumbai batter needs to get back amongst runs if he has to stay in the reckoning.

There is Hanuma Vihari in the squad as well who has been brilliant for India A in South Africa in the ongoing unofficial Test series and he will be pushing hard to get a nod in the starting XI.

Post the New Zealand series, Ajinkya Rahane averages 24.39 over last 16 Tests and this includes one century that he got against Australia in the Boxing Day Test nearly a year ago. Such have been his struggles that his career average has dipped below 40.

The team management clearly backs him and this could well be his final chance if he does not get back amongst the runs.

#TeamIndia | @ImRo45 The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward. The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.#TeamIndia | @ImRo45 https://t.co/hcg92sPtCa

2.) Ishant Sharma finds a place

is this the final series for Ishant in India colours?

Ishant Sharma was a much-improved bowler after his stint with Sussex. When he was standing at 97 Tests, he was India's pace spearhead. Ishant Sharma averaged 38.44 in the first half while in the second half, he took wickets at an average of 27.21 each.

However, ever since his injury in New Zealand in 2020, Ishant has struggled to find any consistency and his average to back reading 32. He looked cooked and out of rhythm in the World Test Championship final and in the home series against England and New Zealand.

Mohammed Siraj has emerged as a potent option and hence, Ishant will be under pressure. His inclusion for this series comes as a surprise and perhaps, the selectors are banking on him for all his experience.

3.) Jayant Yadav is the second spinner

Jayant Yadav is the second spinner for India

With the injury to Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, the selectors have named Jayant Yadav as the second spinner in the squad. He impressed in the second innings against New Zealand and if the conditions do favour spin, India could go in with both R Ashwin and Jayant Yadav.

Jayant has a Test century to his name and hence, he could also strengthen the lower order batting. In many ways, the selectors have reposed a lot of faith on the man from Haryana.

