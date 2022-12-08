3 Team India players who have come closest to replacing Jasprit Bumrah

It's been 10 weeks since Jasprit Bumrah played an international match for Team India. The ace speedster, who was rushed back from a back injury to play in the 2022 T20 World Cup, broke down and has been ruled out ever since.

In his absence, India have struggled. They failed to make the final of the Asia Cup before being knocked out by England in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue have also lost successive ODI series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Over this period, the unmatched all-phase value Bumrah adds to the team has been evident, even though a few names have tried their best to replicate the role he plays. Here are three Indian players who have come the closest to replacing Jasprit Bumrah.

#3 Mohammad Shami

India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final

Picked in Team India's T20 World Cup squad as a late replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami did decently Down Under. He bowled economical spell in all of the side's games barring the semifinals against England, where he was hammered by Jos Buttler and Alex Hales like all of his compatriots.

Shami was ruled out of the Bangladesh ODI series with injury, but his performances in the T20 World Cup - where he returned to the fold after a long absence - were above-par. He exerted good control over the middle overs and was a reliable operator for Rohit Sharma and Co.

#2 Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand v India - 1st T20

Mohammed Siraj is slowly evolving into a talented all-phase bowler. He has been excellent in Tests right from his debut and has found his feet in one-dayers over the course of this calendar year.

Siraj has been penetrative with the new ball, getting movement in both directions both in the air and off the pitch. He has shown marked improvements in his death bowling, having been able to consistently hit his yorkers in several games for India.

Siraj was adjudged the Man of the Series in India's ODI assignment against South Africa before following it up with good displays against New Zealand and Bangladesh. He has a long way to go before he can be compared to Bumrah, but the speedster has been superb in two formats for the Men in Blue at various stages of the innings.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

At least in the T20I format, Arshdeep Singh has been the closest India have got to finding a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah. The left-armer has picked up 33 wickets in 21 T20Is for the country at an economy rate of 8.17, with his performances defying his young age.

Arshdeep has been lethal with the new ball, swinging it prodigiously both ways. He has also been one of Rohit's most trusted death bowlers, with his ability to hit yorkers being second only to Bumrah in the team. While the 23-year-old has a long way to go, having played just three ODIs and being uncapped at the Test level, he has taken on his new responsibilities admirably.

Watching Bumrah and Arshdeep bowl in tandem once the former is back will be some sight for fans of Team India.

