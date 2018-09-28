Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2019: 3 former world champions who are unlikely to qualify for semi-finals

Kartik Bansal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
309   //    28 Sep 2018, 17:38 IST

Image result for australian cricket odi disappointed

It's less than eight months until Cricket's most prestigious Global tournament takes center stage. The twelfth edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is all set to commence from May 30 as the host nation will lock horns against the Proteas in the opening encounter of the 6-week long cricket extravaganza.

All ten teams will be looking to give their best shot in the league stages so as to qualify for the knockout stages. Each team is scheduled to play every other team at least once before the top four teams make it to the semis.

Looking at the present form of each team in the limited overs format, world cricket seems to be divided with 3-4 sides head and shoulders above the rest.

We take a look at those teams who may fail to qualify for the last four in the upcoming World Cup:

#3. Sri Lanka

Image result for Sri lankan cricket odi

The team from the Island nation is in all sorts of trouble. They recently faced an early exit from the Asia Cup after being outdone by Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The team is lacking an inspiring figure in their squad who can inflict an upturn in their fortunes. The senior players need to step up with their performances to help their team regain their foothold in the international arena. However, looking at their present run of form, Sri Lanka will find it difficult to make it to the last four in the World Cup next year.

#2. Windies

Image result for windies cricket odi disappointed

The two-time reigning champions, Windies are on a road of disappointing losses in every format of the game in the recent past. The issues between the management and their players have affected their cricket for a while now. The defending T20 Champions boast some of the top T20 players in the world but seem to lack quality players in other formats of the game.

Their recent 2-1 loss against Bangladesh in the ODI series at home is a worrying sign for them leading up to the World Cup. The return of some of their veterans in Chris Gayle and Andre Russell must have boosted their confidence but the team needs to perform collectively as a unit if they are to upset any bigger teams in the World Cup.

They even missed out on an opportunity to qualify for the Champions Trophy last year but made it to the World Cup by securing a berth in the finals of the ICC World Cup qualifiers earlier this year.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Sri Lanka Cricket Chris Gayle Aaron Finch
