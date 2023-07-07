3 things Australia need to do right on Day 2 of 3rd Ashes 2023 Test

After attaining a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Ashes, the Australians were arguably rattled by the English bowling attack for the first time this series on the opening day of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds. The Aussies were tottering at 85-4 at one stage and had to be rescued by a heroic ton by the returning Mitchell Marsh.

England were able to restrict Australia to 263 in the first innings on the back of Mark Wood's five-wicket haul. The visitors collapsed from 240-4 and had no reply to the speedster's relentless scorching spell.

In reply, the Australian bowlers were also able to make a statement during the 19 overs they got to bowl on the opening day. Pat Cummins struck twice while Mitchell Marsh chipped in with the cherry as well to reduce England to 68-3 at Stumps.

The second day proves to be of the utmost importance for Australia as they have England dangling from a situation from which the game could go in any direction. While the visitors struck thrice with the new ball, they are yet to dismiss Joe Root and also have the remainder of the English middle order to negotiate.

On that note, let us take a look at 3 things Australia need to do right on Day 2 of the third Ashes 2023 Test.

#1 Bring Scott Boland into play

As part of their rotation in the ongoing series, Scott Boland was included in the playing XI in place of Josh Hazlewood.

Boland's maiden international experience in England was far from memorable as he found no help from the tepid surface on offer in Edgbaston.

He unfortunately missed out on the Lord's pitch, which had a little help for the seamers, but has a chance to make an impression on the fastest wicket of the series so far.

Boland was only given three overs on Day 1, but with his ability to stick to a traditional line and length and generate movement off the surface, he can inflict some serious damage.

Furthermore, Headingley is also a venue historically rewarding for bowlers who pitch it on a fuller length. Boland can bring both edges into play, particularly the outside edge which brings the wicket-keeper and the slip cordon into play.

#2 Avoid succumbing to England's counter-attack

While 'Bazball' is England's patented style of play, it is Australia who have immensely benefitted from it on two counts.

They have been able to capitalize on England batters' inability to convert their starts and also their poor shot selection. Australia have also escaped from tight situations with a counter-attacking ploy, particularly from Travis Head.

Even on Day 1 of the third Test, they were rescued by Head and Mitchell Marsh's aggressive intent in the second session. They put on 155 runs for the fifth wicket in just 27 overs.

Australia bowlers' relative immunity against 'Bazball' does not give them a free pass by any means. The England batters could still take them on and try to turn the tide of the contest, much like they have done against New Zealand, South Africa, India, and Pakistan in the recent past.

#3 Try to bowl out England as soon as possible

Australia's intent to bowl out England as soon as possible will be obvious, but apart from the intention of gaining a sizeable lead, they also want the English bowlers back on the turf with as little rest as possible.

So far in this series, the visitors have batted 469 overs across five innings, which is considerably greater than England's tally which reads at 320 overs as of now. While rest for bowlers comes of great importance for any team, it will be a priority for England as they now have Mark Wood among their ranks.

The world saw what a well-rested and injury-free Mark Wood can do to an opposition batting unit. Australia will be hoping to avoid a repeat of the first innings by forcing Wood to bowl on the second day as well.

Australia might only require six wickets to bowl out England, with Olli Robinson battling an injury. His further involvement in the game with the ball is also in doubt.

