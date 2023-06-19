3 things Australia need to do to take advantage on Day 4 of 1st Ashes 2023 Test

The first Test of Ashes 2023 is poised brilliantly ahead of the start of Day 4. Hosts England are placed at 28/2 in the second innings after securing a slender seven-run lead against Australia at Edgbaston.

Inclement weather had its say on the third day, which is often considered the moving day of a Test. If anything, it has only added an extra layer of intrigue to an already fascinating contest, with overcast conditions testing the host's 'Bazball' template for a brief period.

There is still a long way to go in the Test. But with both teams looking to push for a result and take the early lead in the series, how they go about things on the penultimate day will prove to be decisive.

Ahead of the start of the fourth day's play, we look at three things Australia need to do right so as to wrest the advantage in their favor in this first Ashes Test.

#1 Go all out with attacking fields

Australian skipper Pat Cummins was guilty of going into a defensive mode too early on the opening day of the first Test. With Zak Crawley starting in a positive fashion, the Aussies were happy to push fielders back by the ropes with the ball not swinging. That's not something you expect on the first morning of a high-intensity series like the Ashes.

Even if conditions aren't overcast on Day 4, the visitors need to press for wickets and set attacking fields in order to stop England from running away with the game.

Cummins can take a cue out of the many enterprising fields that Ben Stokes set and while they don't need to be that extravagant, they must certainly not shy away from setting attacking fields archetypal of a Test match.

Fighting fire with fire falls right in line of Ashes cricket and in order to stop 'Bazball', Australia need to be equally positive with the ball and on the field.

#2 Give Scott Boland an early spell

It was surprising to see Nathan Lyon come in as the first change bowler ahead of Scott Boland on Day 3. While one can possibly put it down to the presence of a left-handed batter in Ben Duckett, Australia will want to bowl the Victorian seamer early on Monday.

Having dismissed Crawley under overcast skies, Boland threatened to make further inroads before rain made another appearance. His strength lies in getting the ball to move off the deck and is bound to be more lethal when the seam remains upright.

The Dukes ball has gone through the hoop test on a few occasions already in this Test. Australia will want to toss the ball to Boland as long as the seam remains prominent enough for him to extract that extra nip off the surface.

To that end, they'd do well to start with him from one end on Day 4, especially as they seek to get past Joe Root early.

#3 Shuffle the bowlers around

While rotating his bowlers around, skipper Pat Cummins must ensure he sends down enough overs to leave a huge impact.

This was something that Cummins did on a regular basis on the first day of the Test and he will have to stick to the same. Not only is it about keeping his resources fresh, but it is also a case of keeping the batters guessing and not allowing them to settle against any bowler.

There is one added aspect that the Australian skipper must keep in mind though - the number of overs sent down by himself and Cameron Green. One got a feeling that the duo were under-bowled on Day 1 and given the impact that they can leave on a track that has shown signs of uneven bounce as the game has progressed, they have to bowl more.

How Cummins works that around could well have a massive impact on whether Australia can take the early lead in the quest for the Ashes or not.

Can Australia's bowlers run through the England batting lineup on Day 4 for the first Ashes Test? Have your say in the comments section below!

Also read: 3 most iconic Ashes Tests at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

Poll : Can Australia stop Joe Root from scoring another big one in the second innings of the 1st Ashes Test? Yes No 0 votes