3 things England need to do right to beat Sri Lanka in 2nd ENG vs SL 2024 Test

England have started their home summer with four consecutive Test victories. The latest of which came against a spirited Sri Lankan side who challenged the hosts all through the match, eventually succumbing to a five-wicket defeat in Manchester.

The home team were the better side at important junctures of the game and managed to seize their moments. However, they still have areas to work on when they square off in the second Test starting on August 29 at the iconic Lord's Stadium in London.

Sri Lanka were on the mat during the first innings of the opening Test but England failed to grab the opportunity and allowed their tail to linger. Debutant Milan Rathnayake and captain Dhananjaya de Silva batted brilliantly to take Sri Lanka to a competitive score of 236.

England was put under regular pressure but still managed to secure a substantial 122-run lead. Yet again, the home team was not at their best with the ball in the second innings. A massive partnership between Kamindu Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal ensured that Sri Lanka gave a decent target of 205 to the hosts which were eventually chased down with five wickets in hand.

England will look to continue their winning run in the home season but for that to happen, they have to do certain things right. Having said that, let us have a look at three things England need to do right to beat Sri Lanka in the second Test:

#1 Not give away wickets at important junctures of the game

The ‘Bazball’ approach ever since the introduction of Brendon McCullum as the head coach of the England Test team has seen its fair share of ups and downs. While England have won most of their Tests at home since that massive shift in their approach, they are yet to become an out-and-out champion even in home conditions.

A half century or a score of 70 or 80 is never enough in Test cricket, especially when the conditions are good for batting. If you are set, then it's important to carry on and score something big. The England batters have started off brilliantly but have thrown their wickets away at opportune moments.

With Sri Lanka already having got a taste of the English conditions, they might pose a stern challenge to the home team. Hence, the batters getting a start have to ensure to score big and not throw their wickets away. If they can follow this template, it will be very difficult for Sri Lanka to beat England.

#2 The pace bowling attack has to hit their lengths consistently

Chris Woakes bagged six wickets in the opening Test. Source: Getty

England is a place conducive for fast bowlers, especially for those who can consistently hit one channel for most of the day. James Anderson and Stuart Broad, two of the leading wicket-takers in Test cricket got the majority of the success by pitching it in the right areas and letting the conditions do the rest.

England have a relatively inexperienced bowling line up for the second Test with Olly Stone being brought in as the replacement for the injured Mark Wood who has made a massive impact in the four home Tests so far. Chris Woakes found his mojo in the first Test, bagging six wickets but the rest of the bowlers didn't find the consistency.

Matthew Potts who secured three wickets in the second innings went wicketless in the first while Gus Atkinson also couldn't find his rhythm consistently. The England pacers have to hunt in pairs in the second Test and try not to squander the advantage if Sri Lanka loses early wickets.

#3 Joe Root has to score big

Joe Root has been in great form during the home summer. Source: Getty

Arguably the best Test batter of the modern generation, Joe Root has to continue his great form in the home summer.

Root cored a century and a couple of fifties during the three-match Test series against West Indies before scoring an important match-winning half-century in the second innings of the opening Test against Sri Lanka.

Unlike most of the England batters, the 33-year-old doesn't try to do anything funky and plays within his limitations.

Ever since playing that reverse scoop of Jasprit Bumrah in the Rajkot Test earlier this year, Root has been circumspect in his approach and has not played overambitious shots.

For England to win the second Test and take an unassailable lead, they need the former captain to score big in both innings.

