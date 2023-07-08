3 things England need to do right on Day 3 of 3rd Ashes 2023 Test

England and Australia are once again part of a Test match that's shaping up to be a potential thriller at Headingley, Leeds, ahead of Day 3. Australia lead by 142 runs in their second innings and have six wickets in hand.

Ben Stokes' heroics once again helped England stay in the game as they avoided conceding a massive first-innings lead. The bowlers backed it up with some accurate bowling as they had four Australian scalps.

However, being 0-2 down in the Ashes must have taught England a crucial lesson on why they need to capitalize on crucial moments. On that note, let's take a look at three things the hosts need to be absolutely spot-on about on Day 3 to ensure they make a comeback in the series:

#3 Break the Marsh-Head partnership

England had Australia on the ropes at 85/4 in the first innings when Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head got together for a crucial partnership. The duo added 155 runs for the fifth wicket and that gave the visitors a respectable first-innings total.

Marsh scored a sensational hundred and is once again looking good in the second innings. While the hosts need to ensure Marsh doesn't get away with a quick start, they also need to factor in the damage that Head could do from the other end.

This makes it absolutely vital for them to strike early on Day 3 and send one or preferably both batters packing as soon as possible.

#2 Prevent Australia's tail from wagging

England were simply brilliant in the first innings in cleaning up the tail, as they conceded just 23 runs to pick up Australia's final six wickets. They need more of the same in the second essay and will want the likes of Mark Wood to repeat his sensational spell.

The Aussie tail has already given the hosts multiple problems in the first two Tests and they will be aware that the likes of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc could hurt the opposition even with the bat.

More runs from the tail could lead to more frustration for England and that could end up giving away all the momentum to the visitors.

#1 Lay a solid foundation with the bat

England's batting has been under the scanner in the series so far. Many have questioned some of the shots they played when the situation probably demanded some sensible batting.

They faltered in the first innings at Headingley and it was Ben Stokes' stunning knock that helped them remain in the game. However, the skipper probably won't be able to bail his team out every single time and it means that the other batters also need to chip in with crucial contributions.

If the hosts are chasing a target in excess of 300, they will probably need a good start when they bat on Day 3, or else the series could be done and dusted in Headingley itself.

