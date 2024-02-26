3 things India must do on Day 4 to win the 4th Test against England

The fourth Test between India and England is reaching a thrilling close, with all to play for on Day 4 at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

The hosts need 152 runs to win with 10 wickets in hand. While that might seem like a straightforward equation, the surface in Ranchi has played a plethora of tricks so far.

As a result, England are very much in the contest. A few wickets could set the alarm bells off in the home camp, with the middle order wearing a rather undercooked look. India need to be at their best from a tactical standpoint if they are to secure the series.

Here are three things India must do on Day 4 to win the fourth Test against England.

#3 India must use Ravindra Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan up the order if the openers fall early

Sarfaraz Khan is one of India's best players of spin

India's current batting order has Shubman Gill and Rajat Patidar at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively. While the former has been in decent nick, it might be in the side's best interests to send either Ravindra Jadeja or Sarfaraz Khan up the order if the openers are dismissed early.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma are two of India's best players of spin, and keeping things moving while they are not at the crease will be a challenge. Given how the surface has played so far, having a left-right combination in the middle could greatly help the hosts.

Jadeja could be promoted if a left-hander is needed following Jaiswal's potential dismissal, while Sarfaraz should arguably bat above Patidar, who hasn't been in the best of nick since making his Test debut.

Both Jadeja and Sarfaraz are excellent players of spin and need to take centerstage on Day 4. In fact, if India are in need of quick runs, using a pinch hitter from one of the bowlers might not be the worst idea.

#2 India need to be watchful against Shoaib Bashir

Shoaib Bashir looks on: India v England - 4th Test Match: Day Three

India had eight overs to bat in the third session on Day 3. England curiously decided to toss the new ball to Joe Root ahead of Shoaib Bashir, with the latter getting to bowl just one over as the day wound down.

That is bound to change on Day 4. Bashir was England's biggest threat in the first innings, sending down a whopping 44 overs that yielded five wickets and went for just 119 runs at an economy rate of 2.7.

With 152 runs to get, India can afford to play it safe against Bashir and target the bowlers at the other end. There isn't going to be much on offer for the fast bowlers, while Tom Hartley has lost his radar when attacked many times in the series so far.

India need to pick their battles wisely, and playing out Bashir might be the best course of action.

#1 Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal should make the most of the early phase

Rohit Sharma observes: India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day Four

A constant in the Test so far has been the way in which the pitch has played as the day has progressed. The first session has generally been the easiest one to bat in, with the surface deteriorating rapidly in the second half of the day.

That might be the effect of the roller ahead of the morning session, and India need to maximize that phase of Day 4. If they are able to score quickly in the first session, they will have enough room to survive even if conditions become much tougher later in the day.

Batting is the easiest in the first two hours, and the Indian openers need to utilize that, even if it seems like a risky proposition.

