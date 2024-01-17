3 things India need to do in the 3rd T20I to complete 3-0 clean sweep vs Afghanistan

India are virtually unbeatable in bilateral T20I series at home, and they extended that record by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead against Afghanistan.

The Men in Blue have won the first two matches of the series by six-wicket margins, but that won't satisfy them against a clearly weaker side in Afghanistan. They will want to cap off the rubber with a win and complete a whitewash over the visitors.

How can India do that? While their performances have been convincing for the most part, Ibrahim Zadran and Co. are no pushovers, as their international performances over the last few years have indicated. The hosts will need to be at their best in Bengaluru.

Here are three things India need to do in the third T20I if they are to complete a whitewash over Afghanistan.

#3 India need to make their death-bowling plans clearer

Arshdeep Singh [right] is India's premier death bowler at the moment

In the second T20I, India adopted a strange approach to their death bowling as Shivam Dube bowled the 19th over. The over was understandably expensive, costing 20 runs, as Afghanistan made the most of the part-timer's slot balls.

Mukesh Kumar, who was expected to contribute a couple of overs at the death, watched on. He finished the innings having bowled just two overs, and his place in the side is under question heading into the dead-rubber clash.

For the third T20I, India can't afford to experiment with their death-bowling, which has often been an issue in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. Arshdeep Singh's form has been patchy lately, and grooming the likes of Avesh Khan will be the best way forward for the Men in Blue.

Dube's 20-run over didn't cost India in the second T20I, but they need to think long-term and focus on identifying the right players to bowl at the death. Having Arshdeep and Avesh bowl in tandem in Bengaluru is something they must do.

#2 Rohit Sharma and Co. need to bat with the same intent

Yashasvi Jaiswal is an intent machine at the top if there ever was one

Rohit Sharma is perhaps the only player who needs to rein it in slightly during the third T20I. Attempting wild hoicks across the line off the first ball isn't a very sustainable strategy, even for the aggressive opener.

Otherwise, India need to bat with the same intent, especially if they bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal will play a pivotal role in the same, while Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh and Axar Patel could be willing contributions as well.

One man who will be in the spotlight is Virat Kohli. The 35-year-old made his intentions clear in the second T20I as he tried to find the boundary regularly, and more of that on his adopted home ground will be a welcome contribution for the Men in Blue.

India can't afford to fall back into familiar sedate patterns in their last T20I before the 2024 T20 World Cup.

#1 India must pick an additional wrist-spinner in Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has been warming the bench for the last two T20Is

This will help India not just with the third T20I but with their long-term plans as well. Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up a five-wicket haul in South Africa, should play alongside Ravi Bishnoi in Bengaluru.

Bishnoi has been expensive in the series so far, with two wickets to his name. By playing Kuldeep alongside him, the hosts will be able to assess the skillsets offered by the two leg-spinners with more clarity in what will effectively be a straight shoot-out.

Moreover, the short boundaries at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will provide an excellent challenge for Bishnoi and Kuldeep, one that will help their game significantly. Mukesh Kumar and Washington Sundar have been unimpressive so far, and there's definitely room in the side for both of them to play.

