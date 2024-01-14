3 things India need to do right to beat Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I

After a freezing evening in Mohali, Team India will move to Indore for the second T20I of the three-match series against Afghanistan, to be played on Sunday, January 14.

The Men in Blue could be boosted by the potential returns of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, who missed the series opener due to contrasting reasons. Nevertheless, India were able to get over the line comfortably by six wickets and are now just one win away from securing the series.

However, the venue in Indore, which is expected to be high-scoring and dewy, could present a unique challenge to the hosts. They will need to be at the top of their game if they are to defeat an Afghanistan side that has plenty of talent and a penchant to do some giant-killing.

Here are three things India need to do right to beat Afghanistan in the second T20I.

#3 India need to bowl Ravi Bishnoi earlier, maybe even in the powerplay

Ravi Bishnoi can make a big impact if introduced early.

In the first T20I, Ravi Bishnoi was brought on in the 11th over. He couldn't make an impact in the game as he conceded 35 runs in the three overs he bowled.

This time around, Rohit Sharma will do well to bring his premier spinner on well before the midway point of the innings. Giving Bishnoi an over in the powerplay might also be a smart thing to do, with the youngster having the ability to pick up wickets at any stage.

Afghanistan got through the powerplay unscathed last time around. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran didn't take too many risks within the field restrictions, and that strategy could be countered by bringing on a wicket-taking bowler like Bishnoi.

#2 Shivam Dube could be promoted ahead of Virat Kohli if the situation permits

Shivam Dube was the Player of the Match in the first T20I

Kohli is expected to slot in at No. 3 in the second T20I, although his ideal position in the shortest format is at the top of the order. The veteran batter should be followed by Shivam Dube and Jitesh Shama.

However, if India get through the powerplay without losing a wicket, it might be smart to promote Dube to No. 3. The tall left-hander is one of the best hitters of spin in the world, and throughout the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), he bossed the middle-overs phase.

In contrast, Kohli is known to slow down once the powerplay ends and spin is introduced. Having the former Indian skipper take on pace a little later in the innings could serve the team well in Indore.

#1 India need to reserve a few overs of frontline pace for the middle overs

Arshdeep Singh has been used as a top-tail bowler in T20s

Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi counter-attacked against spin in the first T20I to give Afghanistan some momentum in the middle overs. Shivam Dube was the only Indian fast bowler to operate in that phase, and he is a part-time option at best.

Playing with only two pacers limits India's options, and they could consider fielding an additional quick at the batting-friendly Holkar Stadium. If the hosts want to stick to the same combination, they will need to ensure that they have the freedom of bowling either Arshdeep Singh or Mukesh Kumar to the Afghan middle-order batters, who definitely prefer facing spin.

This could be done by bowling a couple of overs of Washington Sundar or Shivam Dube in the powerplay. Bishnoi and Axar Patel are more than viable options, too.

