3 things India need to do right to beat Bangladesh in Match 2 of the 2025 Champions Trophy ft. Axar Patel

India will look to continue their stellar run of form in the 2025 Champions Trophy when they face off against Bangladesh in their first encounter. The clash will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20.

Ad

For the most part, the Men in Blue have been on point from a tactical perspective in the 50-over format. They stormed to the final of the 2023 World Cup, and their full-strength side streamrolled England in a recent bilateral series. Even without Jasprit Bumrah, India seem to have their house in order.

India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

Ad

Trending

Nevertheless, there's little room for error in a tournament like the Champions Trophy. Bangladesh have run India close in a few ICC matches over the years and cannot be taken lightly.

On that note, here are three things India need to do right in Match 2 of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

#3 India need to bowl first if they win the toss

India Portraits - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

The toss plays a huge role at the Dubai International Stadium. Across formats, the team batting second has been at a significant advantage, with dew regularly setting in.

Ad

There's been some rain around in Dubai as well, making the flip of the coin more important. If India win the toss, they need to dispel all notions about "putting the runs on the board" and bowl first. Half the job will be done if Rohit Sharma calls right.

If Bangladesh win the toss, India need to maximize the best phases for run-scoring in the first innings, depending upon the conditions. The Men in Blue will know that batting will become easier under the lights, and they will need to reach a score that accounts for that.

Ad

#2 India must use KL Rahul and Axar Patel wisely

India v England - 3rd ODI - Source: Getty

Over the last two series, India's usage of KL Rahul has been slightly peculiar. The keeper-batter has productive numbers only at No. 5, but he has been moved down at times to accommodate the likes of Axar Patel and even Washington Sundar occasionally.

Ad

Bangladesh may not be able to field left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed in their playing XI, and without such an option, India might have no real reason to break up the band of right-handers in the middle order.

If Axar is not needed as a floater, and he won't be if there isn't much spin, Rahul needs to be trusted to do the job at No. 5. At the same time, if the southpaw's skill against spin is required, he needs to be utilized.

Ad

This is something India haven't always got right in the recent past, and that needs to change against Bangladesh.

#1 Putting pressure on Rishad Hossain and the Bangladesh spinners will be key

Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

In the pre-match press conference, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto talked up the ability of his spinners and stated that he wouldn't be surprised if the team went in with three options. While Mehidy Hasan Miraz is guaranteed to play, there are questions over Nasum and Rishad Hossain.

Ad

Rishad, who offers wicket-taking threat and batting depth, could be picked to beef up the lower order. India have to put him under pressure, as they did in the T20I series towards the end of last year. Even Nasum and Mehidy are candidates to be attacked, given how the middle-overs phase shapes up in ODIs.

If India allow the Bangladesh spinners to settle, the fast bowlers could also benefit from that. Being positive and finding regular boundaries will be key to the Men in Blue's fortunes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news