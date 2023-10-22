3 things India need to do right to beat New Zealand in 2023 World Cup clash

Team India are scheduled to be up against the only other unbeaten side in the 2023 ODI World Cup - New Zealand - at the Himachal Pradesh Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday. The two teams have quite the history when it comes to the ICC events, and both will be keen to keep their unbeaten run alive in the ongoing competition.

India and New Zealand have had a lot of positives across their first four matches, with their net run rate and points tally implying the same. The Men in Blue have been able to implement their style of play and have won all of their matches by chasing.

The Blackcaps, on the other hand, have cranked up their style in yet another ICC event. Despite the absence of crucial players like Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi, the they have looked at ease.

It is to be noted that, the Kiwis' recent set of matches have come against the Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. While it does not take away the brilliant brand of cricket they have played so far, it is just a reminder that their real test is yet to arrive.

The Men in Blue have a horrid record against New Zealand in World Cups. While there is no credible explanation as to why it has happened on a regular basis, Team India can ensure that history does not repeat, if they play their cards right.

On that note, let us take a look at three things India need to do right to beat New Zealand in 2023 World Cup clash.

#1 Do not allow New Zealand batters to settle at any stage of the innings

Team India are likely to have a restructured playing XI in the absence of Hardik Pandya that gives them a dignified pace bowling attack as well. There have been calls for the side to field Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami together, especially since the batters are in good touch.

If there is a venue to field three full-fledged pacers in India, it is arguably Dharamshala. The trio will find swing, seam, and bounce with the new ball, and the first powerplay, as a result, will be crucial.

India have been brilliant in the middle overs, and their ability to strike during that phase of the innings, has been responsible for the oppositions posting below par totals. While the spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and, Ravindra Jadeja - have naturally asserted themselves in the middle overs, Rohit Sharma has also been brilliant with introducing pace as well at times.

Siraj has troubled batters with his cross seam deliveries with the old ball while Bumrah has also applied significant pressure with his accuracy and variations.

#2 Find the right approach to deal and counter left-arm spin

One of the biggest threats that the Men in Blue will have to encounter is the left-arm spin duo of Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner, the latter in particular.

The Indian batters' woes against left-arm spin has been well documented and Santner is coming into the contest in top form. He has made the most of the subcontinent conditions despite not being the biggest turner of the ball.

Team India will have to counter the duo with efficiency to win the contest. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have been excellent against spin in recent times and in what is a left-field option, thet can even consider promoting Ravindra Jadeja, with him being the sole left-handed batter in the setup.

#3 Negotiate early threat against pacers

The obvious of them all, but also arguably the most important of them all. The Indian batters passed the test against Pakistani pacers with flying colors as they dominated from the word go and it was a non-issue on their way to a seven-wicket win.

However, the variables are a bit different in this case. The conditions are much in favor of the pacers in Dharamsala when compared to Ahmedabad and the New Zealand bowlers are in better form as well.

Trent Boult has been doing what he does well, moving the new ball and claiming early wickets. Matt Henry has been the perfect partner from the other end, getting the ball to move primarily off the surface to trouble the batters, alongwith bounce. To complete the troika, there is Lockie Ferguson, who brings in a whole different, but crucial set of attributes with him.

He has taken six wickets across his last two matches, troubling the batters with his sheer pace in the middle overs. Although he does not come across as an 'early threat', he is still a candidate that needs dealing with from the perspective of the batters.

Will Team India record their first win over New Zealand in ICC events since 2003? Let us know what you think.