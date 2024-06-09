3 things India need to do right to beat Pakistan in 2024 T20 World Cup clash

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9. Like always, there is plenty of excitement over the marquee contest even amid concerns over the pitch.

The Men in Blue began their T20 World Cup campaign with an eight-wicket win over Ireland in New York. Bowling first, India did an excellent job of bundling out the Irish side for 96 in 16 overs as Jasprit Bumrah claimed 2-6 and Hardik Pandya 3-27. In reply, skipper Rohit Sharma (52 off 37) and Rishabh Pant (36* off 26) ensured victory for India in 12.2 overs.

In contrast, Pakistan began their 2024 T20 World Cup journey with a shock loss to the United States. In a match that was decided in the Super Over, Pakistan were held to 159-7 batting first. United States responded with 159-3 and then sneaked home in the Super Over to create history.

As India and Pakistan battle it out on Sunday, we analyze three things the Men in Blue need to do right to beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York.

#1 Thwart Pakistan's dangerous left-arm pacers

Shaheen Shah Afridi has troubled India in the past. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

India batted exceedingly well against Shaheen Afridi and co. in the Asia Cup last year. However, it is no secret that the Men in Blue have had their troubles against Pakistan left-arm pacers in ICC events over the years. Mohammad Amir proved way too good for the Indians in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

Speaking of T20Is, Afridi rocked India early in Dubai with his sensational spell in the 2021 World Cup and the Men in Blue could not recover from the setbacks. India need to make sure that they don't give early wickets to Pakistan's pacers even if it means sacrificing the run rate to some extent in the powerplay.

Considering that the conditions in New York are likely to assist fast bowlers, India's batters need to be extra cautious. If they can see off the threat of Afridi and Amir, Team India have the batting ability to increase their scoring rate against the spinners and other Pakistan bowlers.

In a nutshell, how India tackle the opposition pacers in the powerplay could go a long way in determining the result of the contest.

#2 Exploit Pakistan's weakness in batting

Pakistan have had their issues in the batting department. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

As the USA demonstrated in their previous match, this Pakistan batting line-up is not among the strongest. India's bowlers too must look to exploit Pakistan's weaknesses in the batting department to the hilt.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have tasted success in the World Cup against India in the past. But they will be up against a different Indian side this time, under extremely challenging batting conditions. The Men in Blue bowlers must look to strike early and put Pakistan under pressure.

The Babar-led batting outfit has crumbled several times lately when put under the pump. Even in the game against the USA, had it not been for Shadab Khan and Afridi, Pakistan would not even have reached 159, which itself proved inadequate in the end.

#3 Be clinical all-round

Team India celebrate a wicket in their match against Ireland. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

The players might not admit it openly, but an India vs Pakistan cricket match comes with its own set of pressures. Those who cannot handle it, end up committing basic blunders.

Irrespective of how Pakistan turn up on the big day, Team India need to be clinical in their performance. As clichéd as it may sound, the Men in Blue need to do the basics right, be it taking their catches, being disciplined with the ball and not playing rash strokes with the willow in hand.

If Rohit Sharma and co. play to their potential on Sunday, while also ensuring that they don't stumble at key junctures, they have the team to overcome the Pakistan challenge on Sunday in New York.

