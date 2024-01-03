3 things India need to do right to beat South Africa in the 2nd Test

Team India have never won a Test in Cape Town. While the series might be beyond their reach right now, they can still pull level in the two-match rubber and achieve an unprecedented feat in South Africa.

Things aren't looking too bright for the visitors despite Temba Bavuma being ruled out of the second Test with injury. They were hammered by an innings and 32 runs in the series opener in Centurion, and it never seemed like they'd put up a fight.

So how can Rohit Sharma and Co. turn things around in the last Test? For one, they'll need to be much better with their planning and execution from a tactical standpoint, an area in which they were found wanting in Centurion.

Here are three things India need to do right to beat South Africa in the second Test.

#3 Batting-order tweaks might be necessary for the visitors

Should Virat Kohli bat at No. 3 for the visitors?

Shubman Gill is currently occupying the No. 3 spot, while Shreyas Iyer is at No. 5. While both players could succeed at those positions in the subcontinent, there are doubts over whether they have the technique to come up trumps overseas.

While Gill has been unsettled by lateral movement, Shreyas has looked uncomfortable against bounce throughout his career so far. The duo fell victim to a few inexcusable dismissals in the opening Test, as part of a brittle middle order.

The others in India's batting lineup, namely Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, are more equipped to deal with the South African bowlers. While it might be harsh to expect Rahul to keep wickets and bat in the top five, Kohli and Jadeja are perfectly capable of moving up the order and assuming more responsibility.

Kohli could bat at No. 3, with Jadeja moving a couple of spots higher than No. 7 being a possibility as well. India need to be proactive with their batting order as the current one doesn't inspire much confidence.

#2 Rohit Sharma needs to be more attacking with his captaincy

Rohit Sharma will do well to take a cue from his predecessor

Rohit Sharma's captaincy was hugely disappointing in the first Test. The Indian skipper let South Africa coast to a big score, not bringing his strike bowlers on at key junctures and being overly defensive with his field placements.

During the second Test, Rohit can't afford to make the same mistakes. He needs to take a leaf out of the book of his predecessor Kohli, who established himself as arguably India's greatest-ever red-ball captain before stepping down from the post in slightly controversial circumstances.

Rohit needs to have fielders in catching positions throughout the South African innings. Batters struggle to get set in the Rainbow Nation, and opportunities could present themselves at any point. Moreover, the lead bowlers need to be used effectively.

#1 India can't let South Africa's supporting bowlers settle

Nandre Burger [left] was impressive on debut in the first Test

Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second Test. Either Keshav Maharaj or Lungi Ngidi is expected to fill in for the aggressive fast bowler. Irrespective of who replaces Coetzee, India will need to attack them, as well as the other supporting bowlers.

Kagiso Rabada is close to unplayable on home turf, but the others dish out freebies now and then. While Ngidi hasn't played a first-class game in over a year, Maharaj might not find enough assistance from the deck during the first two days of the Test.

Nandre Burger is only one game into his Test career, and Marco Jansen hasn't been in a great rhythm lately. Even during the first Test, the South African pace attack didn't support Rabada as effectively as they would've wanted to.

India failed to capitalize on that in Centurion and can't make the same mistake in Cape Town. They need to play their shots against bowlers not named Rabada and try to throw them off their lengths.

